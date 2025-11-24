I'm a Fashion Editor - these are the luxury Black Friday deals I'm shopping in 2025

And so Black Friday arrives once again - that slightly chaotic time of year when shopping becomes more of a high-stress operation than usual. But it’s also the perfect moment to secure gifts for the festive season, from Christmas to Hanukkah to birthdays, at brilliantly reduced prices.

In our humble opinion, it’s the ideal opportunity to dip into the world of luxury shopping. Whether you’re treating someone special or finally investing in that dream piece for yourself, Black Friday offers a rare chance to shop designer brands for considerably less than usual. From cult favourites to timeless classics, many luxury labels and retailers are offering impressive deals worth exploring.

From multi-brand destinations like Farfetch and Harrods to independent designers and cool-girl must-know brands, we’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday offers to shop now ahead of time - before they inevitably sell out.

Luxury Black Friday deals to shop now:

Aje - 25% discount and 25% off sale

Aje is the Australian brand adored by It-girls across the globe. The label epitomises effortless elegance with its statement occasionwear, contemporary denim designs, and elevated accessories. This Black Friday, the label is offering 25% off, and an extra 25% off all sale items, and trust me - the pieces on sale are not to miss.

This stunning midi dress is perfect for all occasions - from lavish NYE soirees to chic summer weddings. I love that it includes a fitted bodice to give the silhouette a more flattering shape. The best part? It has hidden pockets to ensure your lip gloss and camera are always on hand. £463.00 £210.75 AT AJE

The Fold - up to 40% discount

This luxury womenswear brand was founded in London back in 2012, and is synonymous with pristine tailoring, elegant knits and everyday sophistication: think British countryside meets power dressing. They're offering up to a mega 40% off this year, perfect for stocking up on quality cashmere.

This fawn-hued jumper puts the chicest twist on a classic cashmere jumper with the brands signature wrap detailing and an asymmetrical neck. Versatile and effortlessly elegant, its an investment piece that you'll wear for the forseeable. £375.00 £300.00

Eberjey - 25% off everything

Eberjey is known for its luxurious loungewear and ultra-chic pyjamas. From tracksuits to two-pieces, cosy jumpers and nightwear that can also be worn outside of the house, all of the brand's pieces are crafted with sustainable fabrics.

This oversized sweater is seriously chic. Crafted from recycled boucle yarn, this cosy piece is given a touch of sophistication with the elegant V-neckline. Perfect for wearing around the house with the matching joggers, or for Sunday lunch by the fire with a pair of jeans. £160.00 £120.00 AT EBERJEY

Harrods - up to 70% off

Everybody knows that Harrods' winter sale is one of the most sought-after of the season. Instead of having a specific 'black friday sale', the British department store offers a massive designer sale every winter, with up to 70% off of the world's most in-demand brands, from UGG to All Saints.

Nobody does designer heels quite like Amina Muaddi, so whenever they're on sale, it's a must-know. The burgundy colourway of this pair is so elegant, combined with the squared heel = *chef's kiss* £590.00 £415.00 AT HARRODS

Farfetch - extra 20% off sale

Luxury fashion platform Farfetch is delivering major savings this Black Friday, offering an additional 20% off all items already marked down in its impressive sale. From Paris Texas' cult-adored boots to party dresses from Rebecca Vallance - you'll find everything you need in one place.

Chocolate brown, suede leather and a pointed toe silhouette = the perfect combination for a pair of elegant boots. Paris Texas is a failsafe option to invest in when it comes to footwear, and these boots are epitome of chic. £805.00 £767.00 AT FARFETCH

How we chose:

Brands: each of the brands chosen are luxury brands that are approved by the H! Fashion team.

Styles: I have chosen various styles and silhouettes - from clothing to shoes - to ensure there is variety for everybody to choose from, including contemporary silhouettes and wardrobe classics.

Pricing: The price point for these choices is on the higher end because they're luxury, but I've chosen a range of pieces at different prices to suit a variety of budgets