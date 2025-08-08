The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, shop, eat and do this August 2025

The weather might not always be playing ball, but let's not forget that we are in the throes of summer! It's time to rejoice! Frolic! And make the most before the mercury inevitably dips, alongside our sunny disposition.

Let's soak up the last few weeks of summer by dining in the chicest spots, shopping at the most covetable establishments, and perhaps treating ourselves to a massage or two (quite frankly, we deserve it.)

We have all you need to have a seriously stonking end-of-summer, as we get ready for possibly the most exciting season of all: Fashion Month.

WHAT TO SHOP: SPORTS EDITION FA25 Tommy x U.S. SailGP Launching August 14, prepare to set sail for some seriously preppy shores. Beloved brand Tommy Hilfiger has teamed up with U.S. SailGP (who actually inspired the label's iconic flag logo) for another collection stuffed with comfortable, wearable and utterly cool pieces. SHOP NOW

© shoot360.co.uk BOOK NOW WHERE TO GO: RELAXATION STATION South Lodge, Lower Beeding In need of a burst of respite, only one hour outside of the Big Smoke? Look no further than South Lodge in East Sussex, an utter oasis of luxurious calm that will have you melting into your sun lounger and refusing to leave. Choose from the sumptuous selection of saunas, steam rooms and pools before a spot of lunch at dairy-free restaurant Botanica (try the broccoli bread, just trust us). The Lodge now collaborates with esteemed podiatrist Margaret Dabbs so give your hands and feet an elite treatment too, and if you can squeeze in a night away, one of their sublime lakeside lodge will leave you refreshed, revived and ready to join civilisation once again.

WHERE TO DRINK: IBIZA STYLE Sunset Sessions, Aqua Shard Want a touch of party island magic but can't squeeze in the flight? Fret not as one of the highest restaurants in the world, Aqua Shard is offering a slice of Ibiza magic courtesy of their Sunset Sessions every Thursday and Friday. Enjoy £15 cocktails, unforgettable views at Golden House, plus a DJ spinning tracks to transport you to sunnier climates. BOOK NOW

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP: COSY COMFORT Colours of Arley x Collagerie Who says robes belong solely in the bathroom? This summer, Collagerie and Colours of Arley rewrite the rules with a dressing gown to chic, it deserves its own moment in the spotlight. Colours of Arley's debut fashion move sees the interiors brand bring its signature stripe to life with a striking robe that comes in 3 colourways, all crafted from crisp 100% cotton. You won't want to take it off, trust us.

WHAT TO SHOP: COWBOY CLASSICS Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Beloved country singer Lainey Wilson has delivered smash after smash on the musical sphere, but don't sleep on her cracking collaborations with esteemed denim brand Wrangler, that will breathe a fresh burst of cowboy-approved air into your wardrobe. Expect patchwork, mega flares and 70s tees. Yee-ha! SHOP NOW

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP: ELITE BASICS House of CB: Perfect Match Everybody's favourite party dress label House of CB has a new range offering luxe basics promising to seriously level up your wardrobe. It's their first essentials range, designed to be worn anywhere and everywhere and among the range of elevated basics you can find corset detail tops and sumptuously soft leggings. Perfect fare for looking like you've made an effort when you don't really feel like making an effort.

WHERE TO DRINK: ALFRESCO STYLE Azzurra x Sipsmith Gin Acclaimed Italian seafood restaurant on Sloane Street has teamed up with delicious gin brand Sipsmith for a terrace experience like no other. Running until the end of August, the collaboration see's Azzurra's terrace transformed into a celebration of British summertime with a touch of Italian Riviera spirit. Enjoy exclusive cocktails (we highly rate the Strawberry & Basil Smash) and lip smacking Italian cuisine. Ciao bella! BOOK NOW

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP: OFF FOR A RUN Lululemon, Running Gives Coveted athleisure brand Lululemon is all about running for its latest collection, strongly believing that the more you put into a good old jog, the more you get back. The latest drop includes head-to-toe gear leaving you looking and feeling the part. Crafted with Nulux fabrics for even more breathability and support, plus running shoes with a ShiftFoam cushioning for super springy support.