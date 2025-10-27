Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best luxury gifts under £300 for Christmas 2025
From fashion and beauty tech to home essentials, these carefully curated gifts deliver premium appeal without the four-figure price tag...

a model wearing a silver chain and surrounded by chanel bags © Chanel

Aaliyah Harry
Aaliyah HarryBeauty Writer
9 minutes ago
There’s something extra special about unwrapping a gift that feels special, beautifully made and even a bit opulent. This Christmas, luxury doesn’t have to mean out of reach - I've curated a list of the dreamiest presents that cost under £300 that still deliver that high-end feel. Think fashion pieces that elevate a winter wardrobe, beauty innovations that feel spa-worthy, and home and tech treats designed to bring that wow factor. Whether you’re spoiling someone special or selecting something you’ll ‘accidentally’ add to your own wish list, these are the gifts that guarantee festive joy but are still so chic. 

a model wearing blue eyeshadow and red glossy lipstick © Chanel
  • lv card holder product shot © Louis Vuitton

    Charms Card Holder

    Louis Vuitton

    You will be the envy of all with this gorgeous LV card holder with dainty golden charms. A taste of luxury for under £300? Sign us up!

  • skincuticales product shot © Skinceuticals

    Advanced RGN-6

    Skinceuticals

    The glow-getter’s secret weapon: this serum packs six targeted actives that work harder than your 2025 resolutions. It’s skin rehab in a bottle - firmer, brighter, smoother by morning. A luxury facial, bottled.

  • coach tabby bag brown © Coach

    Tabby Chain Crossbody Bag

    Coach

    There is nothing I love more than a Coach bag. Coach is a brand that just instantly boosts the luxe element of any outfit - but on a budget. This crossbody with a rich, chocolate brown finish is the perfect festive season accessory. 

  • espresso smeg coffee machine product image© Smeg

    Espresso Coffee Machine

    Smeg

    Barista energy but with a Barbie aesthetic. This pastel powerhouse caught my eye instantly and turns sleepy mornings into café-core moments, whipping up espressos with main character energy.

  • Chanel Beauty gift set product image © Chanel Beauty

    The Intense Eyes Duo

    Chanel Beauty

    Discover the perfect makeup lovers set with Chanel Beauty. Create the perfect smoky eye with the NOIR ALLURE mascara and the LES 4 OMBRES 308 CLAIR OBSCUR quad eyeshadow set. It even comes with a chic velvet pouch to carry around all your party makeup essentials.

  • model wearing hot pink fur coat © Debenhams

    Ashish Pink Maxi Faux Fur Coat

    Debenhams

    There are many items I adored from Debenhams' collaboration with designer Ashish - but this has to be my favourite. Like being hugged by a disco ball in faux fur form. This coat is big, bold, unapologetically pink and fully extra- in the best way. For the friend who never whispers, only sparkles.

  • woman wearing a house of cb dress © House Of CB

    Olive Bronze Hand Beaded Embellished Corset Maxi Dres

    House Of CB

    When a dress stops me in my tracks, I have to take a closer look. House Of CB have put a vintage spin on this decedent hand-embellished dress that is a winter wedding dream. Act fast - it's a limited edition release...

  • lumie bodyclock product shot © Lumie

    Bodyclock Glow 150

    Lumie

    If you know someone that struggles with dark, winter mornings (like me), this is the perfect solution. The Lumi light wakes you gently like a sunrise in Bali (minus the 13 hour flight). With soft, mood-boosting light and dreamy fade-outs, it’s the ultimate ritual for people who hate mornings but love wellness.

  • patron el alto bottle image © Patron

    El Alto

    Patrón

    Nothing quite says party season like some Tequila. Patrón's El Alto is smooth, golden and dangerously glamorous, this tequila was born for rooftop nights and slow sipping. For a holidsy twist, it has a sweet profile with notes of fig, honey and vanilla. It’s the kind of bottle that deserves centre stage on the bar cart- and in every celebration.

  • shark cyroglow mask product image © Shark Clean

    CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask

    Shark

    This is my favourite LED mask on the market. Combining cryo cooling with LED technology, Shark's targeted mask has helped to reduce puffiness, brighten my under eye dark circles and improve skin tone. It's an investment piece that is well worth it. 

  • ear cuff jewels © Completedworks

    Pelican Cubic Zirconia and Gold Vermeil Ear Cuff

    Completedworks

    Dazzle the night away with some accessories. This sculptural gold vermeil ear cuff is adorned with cubic zirconia for subtle sparkle. If you don't have your ears pierced, this is the perfect way to fake it. 

  • beige luggage product image © Nudient

    Bold Check-in (L) Bag

    Nudient

    Travel in style with this chic suitcase with a sleek glossy finish. Designed for maximum packing space while maintaining a cool silhouette, it’s built to go wherever your travels take you.

 

How we chose: 

Every item on this list is luxury in both form and function, are all under £300 and will make the perfect gift for anyone this Christmas. 

Why you should trust me: 

I'm Aaliyah, H! Fashion's Beauty Writer. I spend most of my time writing, testing new products,  attending launches and discovering the best products on the market across beauty, tech and fashion. I am also a self-confessed shopaholic, always scouring the internet for the best deals.

