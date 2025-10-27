The best luxury gifts under £300 for Christmas 2025

There’s something extra special about unwrapping a gift that feels special, beautifully made and even a bit opulent. This Christmas, luxury doesn’t have to mean out of reach - I've curated a list of the dreamiest presents that cost under £300 that still deliver that high-end feel. Think fashion pieces that elevate a winter wardrobe, beauty innovations that feel spa-worthy, and home and tech treats designed to bring that wow factor. Whether you’re spoiling someone special or selecting something you’ll ‘accidentally’ add to your own wish list, these are the gifts that guarantee festive joy but are still so chic.

© Chanel

© Louis Vuitton Charms Card Holder Louis Vuitton You will be the envy of all with this gorgeous LV card holder with dainty golden charms. A taste of luxury for under £300? Sign us up! £270.00 AT LOUIS VUITTON

© Skinceuticals Advanced RGN-6 Skinceuticals The glow-getter’s secret weapon: this serum packs six targeted actives that work harder than your 2025 resolutions. It’s skin rehab in a bottle - firmer, brighter, smoother by morning. A luxury facial, bottled.

£160.00 AT SKINCEUTICALS

© Coach Tabby Chain Crossbody Bag Coach There is nothing I love more than a Coach bag. Coach is a brand that just instantly boosts the luxe element of any outfit - but on a budget. This crossbody with a rich, chocolate brown finish is the perfect festive season accessory. £275.00 AT COACH

© Smeg Espresso Coffee Machine Smeg Barista energy but with a Barbie aesthetic. This pastel powerhouse caught my eye instantly and turns sleepy mornings into café-core moments, whipping up espressos with main character energy.

£299.00 AT SMEG UK

© Chanel Beauty The Intense Eyes Duo Chanel Beauty Discover the perfect makeup lovers set with Chanel Beauty. Create the perfect smoky eye with the NOIR ALLURE mascara and the LES 4 OMBRES 308 CLAIR OBSCUR quad eyeshadow set. It even comes with a chic velvet pouch to carry around all your party makeup essentials.

£105.00 AT CHANEL

© Debenhams Ashish Pink Maxi Faux Fur Coat Debenhams There are many items I adored from Debenhams' collaboration with designer Ashish - but this has to be my favourite. Like being hugged by a disco ball in faux fur form. This coat is big, bold, unapologetically pink and fully extra- in the best way. For the friend who never whispers, only sparkles. £195.00 AT DEBENHAMS

© House Of CB Olive Bronze Hand Beaded Embellished Corset Maxi Dres House Of CB When a dress stops me in my tracks, I have to take a closer look. House Of CB have put a vintage spin on this decedent hand-embellished dress that is a winter wedding dream. Act fast - it's a limited edition release... £299.00 AT HOUSE OF CB

© Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 Lumie If you know someone that struggles with dark, winter mornings (like me), this is the perfect solution. The Lumi light wakes you gently like a sunrise in Bali (minus the 13 hour flight). With soft, mood-boosting light and dreamy fade-outs, it’s the ultimate ritual for people who hate mornings but love wellness. £119.00 AT LUMIE

© Patron El Alto Patrón Nothing quite says party season like some Tequila. Patrón's El Alto is smooth, golden and dangerously glamorous, this tequila was born for rooftop nights and slow sipping. For a holidsy twist, it has a sweet profile with notes of fig, honey and vanilla. It’s the kind of bottle that deserves centre stage on the bar cart- and in every celebration. £190.00 FOR 70CL AT PATRON TEQUILA

© Shark Clean CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask Shark This is my favourite LED mask on the market. Combining cryo cooling with LED technology, Shark's targeted mask has helped to reduce puffiness, brighten my under eye dark circles and improve skin tone. It's an investment piece that is well worth it. £299.99 AT SHARK CLEAN

© Completedworks Pelican Cubic Zirconia and Gold Vermeil Ear Cuff Completedworks Dazzle the night away with some accessories. This sculptural gold vermeil ear cuff is adorned with cubic zirconia for subtle sparkle. If you don't have your ears pierced, this is the perfect way to fake it. £255.00 AT COMPLETEDWORKS

© Nudient Bold Check-in (L) Bag Nudient Travel in style with this chic suitcase with a sleek glossy finish. Designed for maximum packing space while maintaining a cool silhouette, it’s built to go wherever your travels take you. £290.00 AT NUDIENT

How we chose:

Every item on this list is luxury in both form and function, are all under £300 and will make the perfect gift for anyone this Christmas.

Why you should trust me:

I'm Aaliyah, H! Fashion's Beauty Writer. I spend most of my time writing, testing new products, attending launches and discovering the best products on the market across beauty, tech and fashion. I am also a self-confessed shopaholic, always scouring the internet for the best deals.