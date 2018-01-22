The easy way you could save £300 a year in your home Switching energy suppliers could be an easy way to cut down your bills

Millions of households in the UK have spent an extra £1,500 on bills over the past six years by failing to switch energy suppliers, it has been revealed. A YouGov poll for Big Energy Saving Week found that families could save up to £300 a year by switching gas or electricity provider, but a third of people said they didn't see the point in switching because they believed all suppliers are the same.

Ofgem figures also showed that nine million UK households did not change their gas or electricity provider between 2012 and 2017, but doing so could have offered them substantial savings on their bills - as much as £1,500. Big Energy Saving Week, led by the Energy Saving Trust, Citizens Advice and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) aims to help Brits reduce their spending on energy.

Changing energy providers is an effective way of saving money in the home

The trust's chief executive, Philip Sellwood, explained: "The difference between the average standard variable tariff and the cheapest deal on the market is significant, but millions of households still aren't accessing these savings. To put that into context, switching this year could save you up to £300 - equivalent to more than a month's worth of food shopping. In other words, if you haven't switched for six years, you've missed out on more than six months of food shopping."

If you're considering switching providers but don't know where to start, Citizens Advice has launched an impartial online comparison tool that includes quotes from all suppliers, so you can see what you could be paying on your household bills.

Making other small changes around your home could also help to save money, such as closing curtains at dusk to stop heat escaping through the windows, turning the light off whenever you leave a room, and ensuring you don't leave appliances on standby.