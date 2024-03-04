Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 best egg chairs for your garden in 2024: From Asda to Dunelm & MORE
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

10 best egg chairs for your garden in 2024

The outdoor hanging chair trend is still going strong - shop our edit of the best PLUS get expert advice about how to choose

Updated 2 minutes ago
best egg chairs
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor
Egg chairs – those literal cocoons of comfort for both indoors and garden – have become a major decor trend that has lasted season after season. Because they’re both stylish and functional, a cosy spot to relax that also adds visual interest to your space, they're unsurprisingly still trending in 2024.

If you’re looking to swing into the decor trend, too, by adding this Instagrammable touch to your outdoor space, there's never been a better time to make your garden look welcoming and snug because Amazon, Dunelm, Asda and so many more retailers have great options for egg chairs, whether swing-style or standing.

We're so inspired that we looked high and low for the best egg chairs out there that you can shop online, and also have some expert advice to help you choose the perfect egg chair for your home. (And don't worry - we'll let you know if and when the viral egg chairs from Aldi and Lidl come back for this year!)

So keep reading to find out where you can find the perfect egg chair for your at-home oasis, no matter what you're looking for: swing egg chairs with stands included, hammock-style rope egg chairs, fixed egg chairs, and even double egg chairs for twice the comfort.

And don't forget to get a cover for your hanging egg chair - there are plenty of options for egg chair covers on Amazon.

Egg chairs for your garden: Expert advice on how to choose & what's trending for 2024

Ashley Furness, Trend Expert at OHS, gave us some insiders' advice about choosing an egg chair, from what’s trending to the factors you should take into consideration when shopping for the statement-making chairs. So take note like we did and then keep scrolling for our edit of the best...

Why is an egg chair a good addition to an outdoor space?

“The egg chair is a fun way to add a comfortable quiet spot to your outdoor space and they’re bang on trend for 2024. With the bank holiday weekends that are coming up in the first half of the year, we expect garden parties and barbecues around every corner, so buying new garden furniture will mean you can host more people and enjoy the sun and long weekends that bit more. 

"Plus, an egg chair is super easy to move around from one spot to another, or fold away for the weekend, so it’s never in the way, whatever you have planned.”

What types of egg chairs are trending in 2024?

"We see wood making a comeback in 2024, whether that’s more wooden cabinets, floating bookshelves or even wooden crockery - the beauty of wooden pieces is they can mix-and-match together to create a perfectly un-perfect aesthetic without the need for all your furniture to be matching. So you can build up your collection over time.

Egg chairs with a natural, wooden framework will be a great addition to the garden of those who are embracing this minimalist wooden look. Neutral colours are great for bigger investment furniture because you can then mix up your style using cushions, throws and accessories in bolder patterns or colours."

What should you take into consideration when choosing an egg chair?

“Whilst egg chairs look great in the summer, it’s worth considering how easily you’ll be able to pack it away in winter, and where you can store it. If you buy a foldable chair, it will be easy to store - especially if you’re tight on storage space.

Some egg chairs are hanging, some are stationary and some can swivel, so have a think about what you’d like to use your chair for. A swinging chair is perfect if you can see yourself sitting in the sun with a book, swaying relaxingly while you turn the pages. However, a stationary chair may be better if you have little ones that take the word ‘swinging’ a bit too seriously! It’s about finding the right one for you.”

Styling an egg chair for your garden

If you're wondering how exactly to style your egg chair, we have some more expert advice!

“Placing a rug under the hanging egg chair is a great way to add a sumptuous touch, whilst helping to keep your feet comfortably toasty warm on those cooler evenings,” said Nico Baxter, Director at Harbour Lifestyle. “If the temperature is something you are worried about, take your garden setup to the next level with heated lamps - the best way to make sure you can enjoy your spot all year round!”

How we chose the best egg chairs

  • Style: There are some pretty incredible egg chairs out there, but as someone who is researching them for a living, they can start to look alike! I’ve chosen egg chairs that will make a standout statement, fit with your decor style and elevate your garden space, from traditional rattan to rustic wooden egg chairs and hanging chairs in bold colourways.
  • Type: You might not have decided yet what type of egg chair you’re looking for, so I’ve provided a few different options, including swinging egg chairs, which are suspended from a stand, as well as stationary egg chairs with legs and rope-style hanging chairs with a bohemian vibe.
  • Price: Maybe you're looking for the cheapest egg chair out there – when Aldi and Lidl drop their affordable egg chairs they always sell out! – or you might want something more high-end, like a hand-crafted look. I’ve selected from high price points to the very lowest (under 30) and everywhere in between so you can fit your lifestyle AND your budget.
  • Ratings: While I haven’t been able to test out every egg chair, I’ve relied on reviews from verified shoppers, selecting those with balanced, but consistently positive, reviews so you’ll know what to expect.

Shop the best egg chairs of 2024 for your garden

  1. 1/10

    Amazon Yaheetech Garden Egg Swing Chair

    best amazon egg chair

    Amazon Egg Chair

    The details

    • Type: Hanging egg chair with stand
    • Material: PE rattan weave and iron
    • Colours:  Black or White
    • Product Dimensions:  H198.5 cm x W95 × D95
    • Weight capacity: 120kg
    • Rating: 4.5 of 5  
    • Assembly:  Partial assembly required
    • Delivery: Free

    Editor's note: "Amazon's Choice for egg chair isn't just popular with HELLO! shoppers, it has also earned top ratings on Amazon, with verified reviewers saying the indoor/outdoor rattan hanging chair is 'lovely' and 'great value for money'."

  2. 2/10

    Dunelm Elements Peacock Hanging Egg Chair

    DUNELM peacock egg chair

    Dunelm Egg Chair

    The details

    • Type: Hanging egg chair
    • Material: Rattan design with powder coated-steel frame
    • Colour: Peacock 
    • Product Dimensions: H188 cm x W123cm x D120cm 
    • Maximum User Weight: 120kg
    • Rating: 4.9 out of 5
    • Full Assembly Required (Flat Pack)
    • Delivery: £9.95 (May select day of choice)

    Editor's note: "What really grabs me is the gorgeous colour of this hanging egg chair - the peacock blue will add some dopamine decor to your garden, while also giving it a tropical vibe right here in the UK. It's top rated at Dunelm, where shoppers call it 'gorgeous', 'vibrant' and most importantly 'comfortable'."

  3. 3/10

    The Range New Hampshire Foldable Hanging Chair

    the range grey double egg chair.

    The Range Egg Chair

    The details

    • Type: Foldable Hanging Chair, available in double or single size
    • Material:  Polyester, Steel
    • Colours: Natural and Dark Grey
    • Product Dimensions: Single - H196cm x W100cm x D95cm (single); Double - W145cm x H196cm x D96cm
    • Weight capacity: 120kg (Single) 220kg (double)
    • Rating:  87% approval
    • Assembly: Assembly required
    • Delivery: 3 days, from £9.95

    Editor's note: "If you're looking for a double hanging chair, The Range's popular model comes in both 2-seat and single-seat versions. You can also choose between grey or natural to find the perfect look for your garden, whether you want a warm natural look or a modern grey tone."

  4. 4/10

    Wayfair VonHaus Hanging Chair

    wayfair hanging rope chair for garden

    Wayfair Egg Chair

    The details

    • Type:  Hanging Rope Chair (stand not included)
    • Material: Cotton, wood, rope
    • Colour:  Blue/white
    • Product Dimensions: H130cm x W95cm x D50cm
    • Weight capacity: 120kg
    • Rating: 4.6 of 5
    • Assembly:  Fully Assembled
    • Delivery: Standard Delivery: £4.99; Fast delivery available

    Editor's note: "While not strictly a traditional egg chair, in the sense that it's often rattan chairs that come to mind, this comfy cushioned hanging chair for indoor and outdoor use gives a similar vibe at an incredible price. I love the summery stripes!"

  5. 5/10

    Argos Home Jaye Rattan Effect Hanging Egg Chair - Grey

    best egg chair argos grey hanging chair

    Argos Egg Chair

    The details

    • Type: Swinging egg chair
    • Material: Made from steel with rattan effect
    • Colour: Grey with grey cushions
    • Product Dimensions: H197cm x W110 cm x D96cm 
    • Rating:  4.8 out of 5. Recommended by 95% of customers
    • Assembly: Easy to dismantle for storage
    • Delivery: Home Delivery from £6.95

    Editor's note: "Argos' most popular egg chair is this chic swining cocoon wiht plush cushions to sink right into. And they're removable for easy cleaning,too.Fans say its sturdy and an excellent value for money.'"

  6. 6/10

    OHS Foldable Hanging Egg Chair - Natural

    best egg chairs ohs hanging foldable egg chair

    OHS Egg Chair

    The details

    • Type:  Foldable Hanging Egg Chair
    • Material: Steel with PE material
    • Colour: Natural with dark brown cushions (2)
    • Product Dimensions: 105 x 97 x 193cm
    • Maximum User Weight: 100kg
    • Self assembly required - flat packed
    • Delivery: Standard (3-6 working days) £3.95 ; Next day delivery, £6.95

    Editor's note: "If you're looking for a foldable chair, this OHS piece is easy to store in the off season - and it's one of the most affordable rattan chairs on our list!"

  7. 7/10

    Outsunny Teardop PE Wicker Rattan Chair

    outsunny teardrop egg chair

    AOSOM Egg Chair

    The details

    • Type: Stationary egg chair with legs
    • Material: Metal wrapped with rattan
    • Colour:  Grey, Grey/Beige
    • Product Dimensions:  H156cm x W101cm x D89cm
    • Weight capacity: 160kg
    • Rating:  4.9 of 5
    • Assembly required  
    • Delivery: Free

    Editor's note: "Aosom's cool teardrop-shaped standing egg chair has been a favourite with HELLO! shoppers, and I can see why. It has such an eye-catching design, and is earning rave reviews. It's a real winner for those who love the egg chair look but don't want a hanging or suspended style."

  8. 8/10

    Amazonas Globo Royal Hanging Chair - Anthracite

    robert dyas amazonas royal wooden handmade egg chair

    Robert Dyas Egg Chair

    The details

    • Type:  Double wooden hanging chair
    • Material: Weatherproof spruce wood and galvanized metal fixings
    • Colour:  Natural with grey cushions
    • Product Dimensions:   H118cm x W176cm x D72 cm 
    • Assembly:  Self assembly required
    • Delivery: FREE to most of UK Mainland with code FREEDEL30

    Editor's note: "This Amazonas (not to be confused with Amazon) double hanging chair is an show stopper - it's no wonder HELLO! shoppers have loved it in the past. While it's on the more expensive side, it's definitely the egg chair for you if you want an Instagrammable piece for your garden."

  9. 9/10

    Wooden Hanging Patio Garden Chair Indoor / Outdoor - Single Chair

    etsy amazonas egg chair

    Etsy Egg Chair

    The details

    • Type:  Wooden Hanging Patio Garden Chair Indoor / Outdoor
    • Material: Frame - Spruce Wood; Cushion cover - 100 % solution dyed acrylic
    • Cushion colour options: Grey, Cream, Taupe, Green  
    • Product Dimensions: H118cm x W121cm x D69cm
    • Weight capacity: 120 kg
    • Assembly:  Assembly required
    • Delivery: Free shipping, 7-14 days

    Editor's note: "There are so many egg chairs on Etsy, but this handmade circular swing chair from the UK's Rutland County Garden, made 'with help from Amazonas', really stands out from the pack. Designed for indoor or outdoor use, it's crafted from waterproof spruce wood and comes with bespoke cushions in your choice of colours. For an additional cost, you can get the matching stand with it, too."

  10. 10/10

    Asda Natural Novaro Wicker Egg Chair

    asda george best standing egg chair with legs

    Asda Egg Chair

    The details

    • Type: Standing egg chair with legs
    • Material: Natural chunky hand woven, waterproof poly-rattan weave; Corrosion-resistant double-coated steel frames
    • Colour: Natural with light grey exterior-use fabric cushions
    • Product Dimensions: H147cm x W82cm x D77cm 
    • Weight capacity: 100kg
    • Rating:   4.6 out of 5
    • Assembly: Flat packed for home assembly. Tools provided.
    • Delivery: From £14.95 on chosen date

    Editor's note: "Asda also has swinging egg chairs but this stationary egg chair with legs is too chic to pass up. The clean lines and beautiful wicker finish will help create a wonderful focal point outdoors, and a lovely spot to relax in the sunshine."

