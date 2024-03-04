10 best egg chairs for your garden in 2024

Egg chairs – those literal cocoons of comfort for both indoors and garden – have become a major decor trend that has lasted season after season. Because they’re both stylish and functional, a cosy spot to relax that also adds visual interest to your space, they're unsurprisingly still trending in 2024.



If you’re looking to swing into the decor trend, too, by adding this Instagrammable touch to your outdoor space, there's never been a better time to make your garden look welcoming and snug because Amazon, Dunelm, Asda and so many more retailers have great options for egg chairs, whether swing-style or standing.

We're so inspired that we looked high and low for the best egg chairs out there that you can shop online, and also have some expert advice to help you choose the perfect egg chair for your home. (And don't worry - we'll let you know if and when the viral egg chairs from Aldi and Lidl come back for this year!)

So keep reading to find out where you can find the perfect egg chair for your at-home oasis, no matter what you're looking for: swing egg chairs with stands included, hammock-style rope egg chairs, fixed egg chairs, and even double egg chairs for twice the comfort.

And don't forget to get a cover for your hanging egg chair - there are plenty of options for egg chair covers on Amazon.

Egg chairs for your garden: Expert advice on how to choose & what's trending for 2024 Ashley Furness, Trend Expert at OHS, gave us some insiders' advice about choosing an egg chair, from what’s trending to the factors you should take into consideration when shopping for the statement-making chairs. So take note like we did and then keep scrolling for our edit of the best... Why is an egg chair a good addition to an outdoor space? “The egg chair is a fun way to add a comfortable quiet spot to your outdoor space and they’re bang on trend for 2024. With the bank holiday weekends that are coming up in the first half of the year, we expect garden parties and barbecues around every corner, so buying new garden furniture will mean you can host more people and enjoy the sun and long weekends that bit more. "Plus, an egg chair is super easy to move around from one spot to another, or fold away for the weekend, so it’s never in the way, whatever you have planned.” What types of egg chairs are trending in 2024? "We see wood making a comeback in 2024, whether that’s more wooden cabinets, floating bookshelves or even wooden crockery - the beauty of wooden pieces is they can mix-and-match together to create a perfectly un-perfect aesthetic without the need for all your furniture to be matching. So you can build up your collection over time. Egg chairs with a natural, wooden framework will be a great addition to the garden of those who are embracing this minimalist wooden look. Neutral colours are great for bigger investment furniture because you can then mix up your style using cushions, throws and accessories in bolder patterns or colours." What should you take into consideration when choosing an egg chair? “Whilst egg chairs look great in the summer, it’s worth considering how easily you’ll be able to pack it away in winter, and where you can store it. If you buy a foldable chair, it will be easy to store - especially if you’re tight on storage space. Some egg chairs are hanging, some are stationary and some can swivel, so have a think about what you’d like to use your chair for. A swinging chair is perfect if you can see yourself sitting in the sun with a book, swaying relaxingly while you turn the pages. However, a stationary chair may be better if you have little ones that take the word ‘swinging’ a bit too seriously! It’s about finding the right one for you.”

Styling an egg chair for your garden

If you're wondering how exactly to style your egg chair, we have some more expert advice!

“Placing a rug under the hanging egg chair is a great way to add a sumptuous touch, whilst helping to keep your feet comfortably toasty warm on those cooler evenings,” said Nico Baxter, Director at Harbour Lifestyle. “If the temperature is something you are worried about, take your garden setup to the next level with heated lamps - the best way to make sure you can enjoy your spot all year round!”

How we chose the best egg chairs

Style: There are some pretty incredible egg chairs out there, but as someone who is researching them for a living, they can start to look alike! I’ve chosen egg chairs that will make a standout statement, fit with your decor style and elevate your garden space, from traditional rattan to rustic wooden egg chairs and hanging chairs in bold colourways.

Shop the best egg chairs of 2024 for your garden