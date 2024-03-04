10 best egg chairs for your garden in 2024

Egg chairs – those literal cocoons of comfort for both indoors and garden – have become a major decor trend that has lasted season after season. Because they’re both stylish and functional, a cosy spot to relax that also adds visual interest to your space, they're unsurprisingly still trending in 2024.
If you’re looking to swing into the decor trend, too, by adding this Instagrammable touch to your outdoor space, there's never been a better time to make your garden look welcoming and snug because Amazon, Dunelm, Asda and so many more retailers have great options for egg chairs, whether swing-style or standing.
We're so inspired that we looked high and low for the best egg chairs out there that you can shop online, and also have some expert advice to help you choose the perfect egg chair for your home. (And don't worry - we'll let you know if and when the viral egg chairs from Aldi and Lidl come back for this year!)
So keep reading to find out where you can find the perfect egg chair for your at-home oasis, no matter what you're looking for: swing egg chairs with stands included, hammock-style rope egg chairs, fixed egg chairs, and even double egg chairs for twice the comfort.
And don't forget to get a cover for your hanging egg chair - there are plenty of options for egg chair covers on Amazon.
Styling an egg chair for your garden
If you're wondering how exactly to style your egg chair, we have some more expert advice!
“Placing a rug under the hanging egg chair is a great way to add a sumptuous touch, whilst helping to keep your feet comfortably toasty warm on those cooler evenings,” said Nico Baxter, Director at Harbour Lifestyle. “If the temperature is something you are worried about, take your garden setup to the next level with heated lamps - the best way to make sure you can enjoy your spot all year round!”
How we chose the best egg chairs
- Style: There are some pretty incredible egg chairs out there, but as someone who is researching them for a living, they can start to look alike! I’ve chosen egg chairs that will make a standout statement, fit with your decor style and elevate your garden space, from traditional rattan to rustic wooden egg chairs and hanging chairs in bold colourways.
- Type: You might not have decided yet what type of egg chair you’re looking for, so I’ve provided a few different options, including swinging egg chairs, which are suspended from a stand, as well as stationary egg chairs with legs and rope-style hanging chairs with a bohemian vibe.
- Price: Maybe you're looking for the cheapest egg chair out there – when Aldi and Lidl drop their affordable egg chairs they always sell out! – or you might want something more high-end, like a hand-crafted look. I’ve selected from high price points to the very lowest (under 30) and everywhere in between so you can fit your lifestyle AND your budget.
- Ratings: While I haven’t been able to test out every egg chair, I’ve relied on reviews from verified shoppers, selecting those with balanced, but consistently positive, reviews so you’ll know what to expect.