Aldi's super-chic and affordable homeware collection is available now Get it while you can!

If you're looking to give your home a fashion-forward update, you're going to want to pay a visit to Aldi this weekend! The budget supermarket has launched a new collection of stylish, designer-inspired homewares, and it's all available for under £50.

The modern and trend-led collection includes everything from floor lamps to cushions and photo frames, for as little as £3.99. One of the most covetable pieces from the range is a pair of marble nest tables, which will make a chic addition to any living room and cost just £49.99 for two.

Aldi's homeware collection launched in stores on Thursday

Meanwhile, an elegant tripod floor lamp and matching table top design – available in grey, white and washed wood – are an easy way to update and brighten up any room, and a purse-friendly alternative to similar designs available at John Lewis. The tripod floor lamp costs £49.99 while the table light is £24.99.

MORE: See more homes inspiration here

Other standout pieces include an oversized fob wall clock, which is available in a silver and rose gold effect finish, and costs just £19.99. Meanwhile, fans of exposed filament bulbs will be able to try the interiors trend at home with the supermarket's dimmable Antique LED lightbulbs, which will be on sale for £4.99.

The tripod lamps cost £49.99 and £24.99

For a low commitment way to refresh your room or add a new colour pop, there are a number of tonal weave throws in muted grey, pink and beige hues as well as super soft fluffy cushions. And with stylish silver and rose gold photo frames on offer for £3.99, there's no excuses not to incorporate 2018's mixed metals trend into your home.

RELATED: Get inspiration from these celebrity homes

Aldi has become a top destination for homeware, and recently sold a Scandinavian-inspired collection ahead of Christmas. Other supermarkets have also increased their homeware offering, such as Morrisons, which launched a 1,500 product line of home and kitchenware from as little as £2. In addition, high street stores including Monsoon and New Look, also have their own homeware ranges of trend-inspired pieces.