Sam Faiers' children's amazing playhouse has to be seen to be believed It's almost as big as our house…

Sam Faiers has two very lucky children! The Mummy Diaries star has given a glimpse at the amazing play area she has created for son Paul, two, and Rosie, eight months, and it has to be seen to be believed.

The incredible space includes a two-storey wooden playhouse, which costs up to £1,495 from Total Sheds, and has been kitted out with carpets, toys, and fun animal decorations. Outside, Sam has added a wooden picnic bench and parasol where the little ones can eat together, as well as two wooden sun loungers, which cost £107 and have sold out since Sam posted about them on Instagram.

Sam Faiers shared a photo of her children's amazing play house on Instagram

Sharing a photo and two video tours of the area on Friday, Sam wrote: "Paul & Rosie's garden play area. Lots of people have been asking where I got all the bits from so here goes… @totalsheds for the cutest playhouse, such a great service. @aclarkecarpets_flooring yes I know it's a bit extra, but carpeting the playhouse was the best idea I had, much cosier for the children."

RELATED: Inside Sam Faiers' stunning Hertfordshire home

Sam went on to reveal that she had bought her table and sun loungers from Fun Time Toy Company, a garden rug and runner from French Connection, and some cute animal cushions, bunting and animal heads from Claire's Vintage Treasures, Etsy and Not on the High Street.

Sam lives in Herfordshire with her partner Paul and their two young children

Within minutes of sharing the post, Sam was inundated with comments from her fans about how "amazing" the play area was. "That's unreal," one wrote, while another added: "Gorgeous! Very lucky little ones."

MORE: Sam Faiers reveals son Paul's amazing high street bed

Sam lives in Hertfordshire with her partner Paul and their two young children, and often gives glimpses at their home on social media. The 27-year-old has ensured her toddler Paul has plenty to keep him entertained, with everything from a book case to a personalised wooden kitchen and even a toddler-sized Range Rover car, which he can drive around the house. They also have their own swimming pool and Orangery, which Sam previously said had always been her "dream".