Royal fans can visit the room where Prince Louis' official christening photos were taken this month, as Clarence House is opening its doors to the public. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's official London residence is open to visitors throughout August, offering a unique glimpse at the venue for a number of memorable royal occasions.

The royal couple recently hosted Prince William and Kate, their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in the Morning Room at Clarence House following Louis' christening in July. Visitors will be able to take a guided tour of the room and see the stunning Chippendale gold-lined sofa where the royals gathered for the official christening portraits.

Other highlights include seeing the Garden Room, which was created from two rooms which Princess Margaret lived in before her marriage, and visiting the Library, where the Queen Mother hosted intimate dinners when she lived in the house.

The arrangement of the rooms remain largely as they were while the Queen Mother lived there, and there are some important pieces of work from her art collection on display in their original positions. Guests who take an exclusive guided tour will also have the opportunity to visit the Cornwall Room, which is hung with 22 watercolour paintings created by Prince Charles between 1998 and 2006.

Clarence House isn't the only royal residence open to the public this summer; the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's official residence Buckingham Palace is also hosting the Summer Opening of the State Rooms, featuring a special exhibition - Prince & Patron - curated by the Prince of Wales in celebration of his 70th birthday year.

The Prince's favourite art works are shown alongside works created by young artists supported by three charities which he has founded and is patron of: The Royal Drawing School, The Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts and Turquoise Mountain. Prince Charles has also selected some never-before-seen family photos to go on display, including snaps with his two sons, and grandson Prince George.

