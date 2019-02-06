Valentine's Day gift guide - the perfect presents for the man in your life

Valentine's Day is almost upon us - and if you're struggling to think of what to buy the man in your life, fear not - we've got some great ideas for you. Whether he prefers fitness, tech toys or the finer things in life, there are some fantastic items about that are sure to show exactly how much you love him. Take a scroll throught the items below, any one of which will be certain to put a smile on your lover's lips this Valentine's Day.

The gift of peace

If your man lives a busy, hectic life then these wireless Bose headphones are exactly what the doctor ordered. With the ability to drown out all background sound at the flick of a switch, the rest of the world melts away and you’re transported to a place where it’s just you and your music. Clever tech continuously measures, compares and reacts to outside noise, then cancels it with the opposite signal. Perfect, peaceful relaxation, wherever you are.

The perfect smile

Up your man's grooming routine with this super sleek the new Oral B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush that now comes in midnight black. Delivered with a nifty travel case, he can take it everywhere and if he loves tech, he'll probably geek out over the smart technology which notifies you when you're brushing too hard, allows you to connect to your smartphone and even detects which position you're brushing your teeth in (yes, some are better than others).

Exclusive to Amazon and currently on offer for £142.52

Sky high dinner to remember

Prepare to dazzle your date this Valentine's Day with dinner at Searcys at The Gherkin. Located on the 39th floor of the City landmark, you and your beau will be treated to a three-course fine dining experience complete with cocktails. With incredible views of the capital to admire and day turning to night, we guarantee the romance factor will be sky high. For those who can't book on Valentine's Day, you can use your voucher for up to ten months after purchase date.

Available to purchase on buyagift.co.uk for £129

The gift of a mysterious new fragrance

We all want to smell amazing, so the perfect gift for your man this Valentine's would be the new Jo Malone Bronze Wood & Leather scent which is smoky and warm, and features a vibrant juniper, fresh grapefruit and finished with a twist of vetiver.

100ml Cologne, £120 on JoMalone.com.

A gift of fitness

With over 100+ scalable exercises, the TRX HOME GYM provides a fast and easy total body workout, no weights required. The durable, light‐weight Suenpension Trainer sets up in less than 60 seconds and can be hung anywhere with multiple anchoring options.

£196.95 trxtraining.co.uk

The best gin in the world

What better gift to treat your loved one (who will hopefully share) - than a bottle of the award-winning No. 3 gin. This beautifully elegant London dry gin is the perfect addition to their drinks cabinet, and the gift set includes two copa glasses - one for you and one for them.

£70, harveynichols.com

The cosy coat

Your date may be hot but the weather is COLD, so we think this coat from Land’s End is perfect for Valentine’s Day; it’s ultra toasty yet still super chic. The relaxed fit is perfect for countryside walks but cool enough for the city, and, let’s face it, you’ll probably borrow it a few times - and we reckon it will suit anyone.

£130, landsend.co.uk