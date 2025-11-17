Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 Luxurious quarter zips for men
Inspired by the likes of Brad Pitt and David Beckham, these are the lightweight knits to nab this winter

male models in quarter zips

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauFashion Features Editor
2 minutes ago
Name a more classic menswear staple than the quarter zip. Beloved by corporate bros and street style-savvy students alike, the humble quarter zip has retained a place on the menswear market since the words ‘Ralph Lauren’ became preppy kryptonite for modish men (circa 1970, FYI.)

Since, the functional yet timeless silhouette has saturated the runway, with designers bringing a new urban vibe to the design season-after-season. Autumn/winter 2025 proved to be especially fruitful for the piece, with brands including Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Zegna, Dior and Dunhill incorporating the luxurious throw-on into recent collections. 

brad pitt in knit quarter zip© Getty
Brad Pitt is a known fan of the timeless silhouette

From classic knit offerings to cutting-edge leather renditions, the quarter zip successfully marked its return - courtesy of the pioneering menswear designers themselves. Not to mention male pin-ups like Brad Pitt and David Beckham, who have frequently been spotted in the suave long sleeves. 

Hermès AW25© Imaxtree
Hermès AW25
Dior AW25© Hermès
Dior AW25
Louis Vuitton AW25© Imaxtree
Louis Vuitton AW25
Zegna AW25© Imaxtree
Zegna AW25

It comes as little surprise that the silhouette remains ever-popular. The perfect gift for picky brothers or boyfriends, the piece is suitable for both in-office wear and weekend gallivanting - no gruelling law, accountancy or economics degree required. 

Treat them to a wintertime wardrobe spruce and discover our top quarter zip picks for him 2025/2026.

Luxurious quarter zips for men:

  • James Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater

    James Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater

    Mr Porter

    Classic and expertly crafted from black cashmere, Mr Porter's timeless quarter zip is a plush, polished piece to style for work, weekends and everything in-between.

  • logo-patch polo top martine rose

    Logo-Patch Polo Top

    Martine Rose

    Desperate to subtly edge out your boyfriend? Treat them to Martine Rose's ever-popular polo knit, complete with vertical stripes, a preppy collar, a football jersey design and a wearable green-blue colourway.

  • Zip-neck sweater in virgin wool boss

    Zip-Neck Sweater in Virgin Wool

    BOSS

    A default choice for corporate bros, BOSS' quarter zips are a notable pick for good reason. Made from soft-touch virgin wool, this navy fine knit will take you from desk to date night with ease.

  • Navy Merino Half Zip Jumper sirplus

    Navy Merino Half Zip Jumper

    Sirplus

    "Thanks, it's Sirplus," it a common uttering among my male friends. A failsafe source of menswear gems, the brand is home to easy-wear, high quality hero pieces - this sleek, merino wool layer very much included.

  • Legend Football Knit Polo Blue nude project

    Legend Football Knit Polo Blue

    Nude Project

    Football fans, look no further. Nude Project's Legend Football Knit Polo is your next knitted investment - perfect for combatting the cooler months ahead. Colourful and comfortable, this striped number is really a no-brainer.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

