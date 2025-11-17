5 Luxurious quarter zips for men

Name a more classic menswear staple than the quarter zip. Beloved by corporate bros and street style-savvy students alike, the humble quarter zip has retained a place on the menswear market since the words ‘Ralph Lauren’ became preppy kryptonite for modish men (circa 1970, FYI.)
Since, the functional yet timeless silhouette has saturated the runway, with designers bringing a new urban vibe to the design season-after-season. Autumn/winter 2025 proved to be especially fruitful for the piece, with brands including Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Zegna, Dior and Dunhill incorporating the luxurious throw-on into recent collections.
From classic knit offerings to cutting-edge leather renditions, the quarter zip successfully marked its return - courtesy of the pioneering menswear designers themselves. Not to mention male pin-ups like Brad Pitt and David Beckham, who have frequently been spotted in the suave long sleeves.
It comes as little surprise that the silhouette remains ever-popular. The perfect gift for picky brothers or boyfriends, the piece is suitable for both in-office wear and weekend gallivanting - no gruelling law, accountancy or economics degree required.
Treat them to a wintertime wardrobe spruce and discover our top quarter zip picks for him 2025/2026.
Luxurious quarter zips for men:
