10 of the best bedazzled jeans to wear this season

Whether it’s lunching or brunching, parties or en route to pilates, a good pair of jeans is a wardrobe essential like no other.

With party season on the horizon, we thought we’d do you a favour and round up 10 of our favourite bedazzled jeans perfect for pairing with anything and everything.

How we chose the pieces:

Brands: I have chosen to focus on both a range of luxury and high-street branded jeans.

Style: I have opted for a variety of different styles and silhouettes, as well as a range of different bedazzling materials and techniques.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion's Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment.

Germanier

If these pants don't say party I don’t know what does. Festive and fun, let the silver embellishments do all the talking and pair them with a plain white collared shirt and complimenting silver jewellery.

© Matches Fashion Embellished upcycled jeans - Germanier

AllSaints

Perfectly distressed and frayed at the hem, these embellished delights are utterly elegant with a touch of tomboy. I would wear these to an after-dinner event with a pair of pointed pumps and a matching blue denim corset.

© AllSaints Wendel Crystal Embellished Wide Jeans - AllSaints

Sandro

Subtle enough to dress up with a black silk halter neck top yet bold enough to make a statement when paired with an oversized band t-shirt, the options are endless with these straight-legged stunners.

© Farfetch Rhinestone-embellished straight-leg jeans - Sandro

Topshop

Obsessed. That’s all I have to say about these fully sequined slouchy slacks. I would pair these with a pointed-toe high-heeled boot, a bodycon high-neck tank, drop-down diamante earrings and a slicked-backed high pony.

© Topshop Sequin jeans in bleach - Topshop

River Island

Possibly one of the most flattering silhouettes out there, these straight-legged jeans with ombre effect diamantes give quiet luxury in all the right ways. I would dress these down for a night out with friends by adding a cosy hoodie and leather jacket.

© River Island Black Embellished Stove Pipe Straight Jeans - River Island

Aligne

Designed to be worn low on the hips, these wide-leg jeans are very on trend right now. Due to their oversized silhouette, I would recommend pairing them with a heel of some sort.

© Aligne Jacinda Diamante Wide Leg Jean - Aligne

Ashish

These might as well be hung on the wall and called art. Covered in glitter flowers and framed with cutouts, these jeans are so beautiful they deserve all the attention so opting for a plain jumper or top would be ideal.

© Ashish Cutout sequin-embellished high-rise straight-leg jeans - Ashish

Ganni

If there’s ever been a more fitting Christmas day trouser it's these glimmering gold jeans from cult fave Ganni. Why not go all out Ganni and pair them with a white Peter-Pan collared blouse?

© Ganni Gold Foil Stary Jeans - Ganni

Zara

Featuring both black and clear diamante rhinestones, these two-toned blue jeans are so good I bet even Miss Alexa Chung would wear them. Paying homage to Alexa, I would pair these with a pair of black ballet flats, a thin cashmere knit jumper and a red lip.

© Zara Straight-cut High-waist Full-Length Jeans With Rhinestones - Zara

Free People

Please take this as my written request to bury me in these jeans. Everything about these high-rise heartstoppers is perfect. The fit, the length, the subtle flare, the 12 different colourways and the silver-starred back pocket replacement, all work together to create a unique style destined to last a lifetime.