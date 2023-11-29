Luxury gifts for little ones

When it comes to gifting anything, I think we can all agree that things in mini form are instantly 10x cuter, especially when they’re designer.

If you have a little one in your life why not spoil them this Christmas with a designer delight from some of the world's most acclaimed brands?

How we chose the pieces:

Brand: I have chosen to focus on luxury items from a range of different acclaimed brands. This is the reason why the price point is higher.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost five years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Baby Cardigan Dior If they made this in an adult size eight you best believe that this is going straight to the top of my own Christmas wishlist. Made from wool and cashmere this cosy knit will keep your tiny tot warmer than ever.

£380.00 AT DIOR

Baby Lamb Snowsuit Heritage Canada Goose Headed to the snow this season? Keep your little one snug as a bug in this cosy down snowsuit from Canada Goose.

£550.00 AT CANADA GOOSE

Baby Gucci Logo Cotton Gift Set Gucci Perfect for newborns, this three-piece set from Gucci is the gift that keeps on giving.

£220.00 AT GUCCI

Loop Fork and Spoon Baby Set Tiffany & Co. Taking the ‘silver spoon’ expression literally, this set from Tiffany & Co. is a keepsake like no other.

£450.00 AT TIFFANY & CO.

Double-Sided Coat Louis Vuitton I would be lying if I told you my ovaries didn't flutter the moment I set eyes on this adorable red hooded Louis Vuitton coat. This adorable layer can also be reversed into a pink and red monogrammed coat.

£1,090.00 AT LOUIS VUITTON

Avalon baby blanket Hermès Luxury at its finest this baby blanket is the ultimate gift for those babies and parents who appreciate luxury homewear. Made from merino wool and cashmere this soft crib companion is perfect for winter.

£900.00 AT HERMÈS

Baby Changing Bag Chloe This one might be more for the mothers out there, but we’ll let that slide because this is the chicest baby-changing bag we have ever seen.

£514.00 AT SELFRIDGES

