Gianluca Vacchi's daughter's nursery belongs in Disneyland – an exclusive look inside

Italian businessman Gianluca Vacchi and his girlfriend Sharon Fonsesca invited HELLO! into their beautiful home in Bologna, Italy, following the arrival of their baby daughter Blu Jerusalema in October 2020.

Their mansion is part of a private estate complete with tennis court, spa, football pitch and swimming pool, but it is baby Blu's nursery that we can't get over. The room features an incredible hot air balloon-inspired seat, where Gianluca, Sharon and Blu were photographed, while pale blue cloud-print wallpaper and cloud-shaped light fittings are in keeping with the design. Blu also has two large teddies positioned in the corners of the space, as well as a child-sized chair.

When Gianluca previously gave his Instagram followers a brief home tour, he said he couldn't wait to see his child "running around this magical place", but the couple told HELLO! that they now have plans to move elsewhere.

"We are going to live in the amazing house we bought in Miami," Gianluca explained. "Where Sharon and I first met. Our idea is that Blu grows up half the time in Miami. Until she is five years old, we will spend five or six months there and five or six here in Italy. And she will surely go to school in Miami.

"It is a place that we both love and also, the climate is perfect for me because I want to live with the sun, the heat and the sea."

There may also be wedding bells in the future. "Although I already feel married to Sharon, I would like my daughter to grow up in a traditional family," Gianluca said. "And yes, I would marry, above all, for Sharon.

"Of course you have to leave a bit of room for surprise, because, otherwise, it would not be me. I want to say I'll turn up one day with a ring and say: 'Sharon, will you marry me right now?'"

