Exclusive: Jo Wood shows off her gorgeous grade II-listed farmhouse in the Northamptonshire countryside

Jo Wood has welcomed HELLO! into her beautiful grade II-listed farmhouse in the Northamptonshire countryside for an exclusive interview and photoshoot.

And she explains how she has created her perfect organic home with her own well for water, solar panels for energy, plots full of home-grown organic fruit and vegetables and even a wild swimming pond.

"As a woman who believes in the power of organics, I'm leading the sustainable life I've always wanted," Jo, who has quit London to live in Northamptonshire, tells the magazine. "I want to do something good in the world, to be part of the solution, not the problem.

"That's why I'm creating my own little ecosystem. I've sown wildflowers around the pond to attract butterflies and bees, and later this month I'll be planting 60 trees. I'm also growing my own orchard. I plan to install beehives for honey, too."

In the interview she also reveals how her children Tyrone and Leah helped her transform the property, with Tyrone staying with her since lockdown while Leah and her family are moving to a house just a mile away.

"They're all following me, I can't get rid of them," she laughs. "Ty absolutely loves it here and it's great having him around."

She also tells HELLO! how she totally redecorated the property, bringing several items from the homes she used to share with her former husband, Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood.

"I've collected many beautiful things in my life and always take them with me when I move," she continues. "The ornate fireplace that Ronnie and I had in our home in Richmond has travelled with me to different residences, and looks beautiful here, too."

And she says she is no hurry to find love again after a relationship recently ended. "I don't have time, there's too much going on. Maybe when everything is back to normal, perhaps I'll think about it again. Until then, I'm happy as I am. Living here and looking out at the trees and nature is good for my mind and soul. Everyone needs a bit of country life."