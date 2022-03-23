Martin Lewis issues 'warning' to public losing money over energy bill mistakes

Martin Lewis issued an important "warning" to his Twitter followers on Tuesday to deter them from making a big mistake with their upcoming energy bill payments.

Ahead of the price cap adjusting in April, many members of the public plan to cancel their direct debits and use a pay-as-you-go payment method instead, but Martin deters anyone from this plan as it will cost them more money. Martin wrote: "WARNING! Many talking about cancelling energy Direct Debits to 'keep in control' and just pay when billed. Yet be aware that's usually charged at a HIGHER RATE.

WATCH: Martin Lewis goes AWOL during GMB debut

"Price cap (for someone with typical use) paying by Monthly DD £1,971 Prepay meter £2,017 Quarterly bills £2,100."

On Wednesday, Martin pleaded with chancellor Rishi Sunak in a compelling tweet. "Dear @RishiSunak, the UK is on the brink of a personal finance precipice. Today you, only you, have the tools to pull it back. To save lives. To improve living standards. To reduce millions' anxiety. This is what builds a legacy and makes a great Chancellor. Pls seize the chance," he penned.

In Rishi's mini-budget on Wednesday, he did address the energy bill crisis, implementing new measures for low-income families and also slashing VAT on solar panels and insulation to ensure more households can access these energy-efficient items to reduce their bills.

Martin has been pleading with the government to help

For those struggling amid the energy bills crisis, there are some avenues of help via the government's schemes including the Energy Bills Rebate and the Council Tax Rebate.

How else can you reduce your energy bills?

Make your rooms warmer with tricks like moving furniture and securing shelves above radiators, meaning you have to put the heating on less.

Energy bills are set to rise

Turn your thermostat down by 1°C will make a difference. Michael Reading at Housetastic explains: "It is estimated that turning the thermostat down by just one degree can save up to 10 per cent on a fuel bill, not to mention the amount of energy."

Keep on top of regular maintenance in your home, plugging up any areas where draughts get in, for example.

