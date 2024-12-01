Pointless star Alexander Armstrong's idyllic home with wife and four children

Alexander Armstrong stepped down from his Pointless presenting duties in 2023, to spend more time writing books, and he has the most idyllic location to do so. He lives a simple life on a farm with his wife Hannah Bronwen Snow and their four children, which is a far cry from the glitz and glamour of a TV studio.

The House of Games host married his wife Hannah in 2003, and she is a stay-at-home mum to their gorgeous brood of four sons.

© Chris Radburn - PA Images Alexander Armstrong, wife Hannah and his four boys, Henry, Rex, Patrick and Edward

Celebritynetworth.com estimates his total net worth at a staggering £3.9 million and since 2014, Alexander has lived in Bledington, which is a quiet village in Gloucestershire. The Express reports that the family lives on a large farm, but it's unknown if it's a working farm at the moment.

© Getty Alexander and his wife live in the countryside

In an interview with The Guardian, Alexander spoke about his Northamptonshire upbringing. "We lived beside a big beech wood, on the edge of the moors, in Northumberland, which was enormously good fun." And it looks like this outdoor lifestyle is now something he wants to continue with his own family.

© Getty Hannah and Alexander share four children

Speaking in the same interview, Alexander said: "Family means everything to me and it is the reason why I do everything, and it, rather than my career, is my priority, and one serves the other. That was the crucial change in my life when we had children because, up to that point, my priority was very much my career. And I am now aware that one funds the other and so it is a tricky balance."

© Getty Alexander has stepped down from presenting Pointless

The star studied English at Cambridge and after graduating, he had comedy and acting roles before moving into narrating and presenting. As well as his fame for Pointless, did you know Alexander has his own Jazz band? Quite the talent!

Other Gloucestershire residence

Top Gear star Richard Hammond and actor Jamie Dornan are also lucky enough to call Gloucestershire their home. Even King Charles has a residence in the county, his beloved Highgrove House.

© Getty Images King Charles in the gardens at his Highgrove home

His Majesty's sprawling estate is arguably his favourite, and it's where he likes to retreat at weekends. In a new royal book, Charles III by Robert Hardman, it has been revealed that the King has an extra special sanctuary at the property, his own chapel.

Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."