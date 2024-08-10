Artist Erika Trojer's spectacular Lake Como hideaway is out of this world

When artist Erika Trojer and her husband, entrepreneur Vincenzo Schettino, decided to build a hideaway on Lake Como, they knew they couldn't improve on nature. Surrounded by a landscape of such spectacular beauty, they had all the inspiration they needed.

So they designed Villa Torno to showcase the white stone that comes from the heart of Como's ring of mountains, with wide windows that frame sweeping views over the water.

Erika Trojer's beautiful Lake Como home Villa Torno

Outside, the secluded location exudes tranquillity. Inside, Erika's symbol-rich sculptures, all created from recycled materials, sound anode to mother Earth. It all feels a world away from the hustle and bustle of Milan where the couple met at a party in the 1990s.

At that time, Erika, a MissItaly finalist, was pursuing a career as a model, but once she met the love of her life, she decided to put motherhood first.

The secluded location exudes tranquillity

Their daughter Greta was followed by a son, Goffredo, and the family settled happily in the Lombardy town of Cernobbio, where they still live today. It was while bringing up her children – both now grown up – the former model discovered her talent for art, opening a studio on the site of an old bakery. Named Spazio Forno, its output is known for its freshness of vision.

The home is filled with Erika's sculptures, all created from recycled materials

Ten years ago, Villa Torno put the icing on the family's cake. Located in the charming fishing village of Torno, just the other side of the lake, it's ideal for lively parties and quiet weekends away. And thanks to the speedboat and seaplane moored at their own private jetty, they can whizz across the water whenever they please.

The abode is located in the charming fishing village of Torno

Erika, do you remember the first piece of art you created?

"I wanted to give Vincenzo a birthday present and had the idea of using a series of old photos of him to make a mosaic. Creating a harmony of colours and shapes, I made his zodiac sign. As I was doing it, I felt immensely happy. I knew this was my path."

The family moved into the property a decade ago

How would you define your work?

"Right now, I’m making a big sculpture from bottle caps. I never plan anything and I don’t do it to make money. My art is my drug. Everywhere I live, I like to be surrounded by my sculptures. I'm self-taught and want to be free in my art. I don't want to be conditioned to create in a certain way."

Erika and her husband, entrepreneur Vincenzo Schettino, designed the property themselves

Your sculptures have been very well-received...

“When someone sees my pieces, which are up to 20 feet tall, they're blown away by the time and effort I put into them. Also, from a distance, people can't tell what they're made of, so when they get up close, they're impressed and excited."

'Everywhere I live, I like to be surrounded by my sculptures,' Erika says

What inspires you?

“My passion for recycling comes from my origins in the South Tyrol. My bond with nature is in my DNA and explains my love for flora and fauna. Before leaving for Milan at 18, I grew up in a very down-to-earth family there. Nothing went to waste. That's something I'm really grateful for.

The self-taught artist is inspired by her South Tyrol roots

"I had an older sister, so she passed on her clothes to me; my mother only bought us new ones on special occasions. She made clothes for us by hand. I have wonderful jumpers that I still cherish today – in fact, even more than I did then.

Erika gave up modelling to focus on motherhood

"Our lifestyle was the exact opposite of today's throw away philosophy. And, by following my mother's example, I've turned thriftiness into something creative, an enjoyable job that gives my life purpose and fills it with joy, and is also good for my mental health.

She has opened an art studio on the site of an old bakery

"Some people undergo psychoanalysis, others practise yoga. It's through my art that I strengthen my connections to my deepest roots."

Erika's output is known for its freshness of vision

How do you remember your modelling years?

“I recall them as journeys that opened new horizons for my mind and heart. Those years taught me to be flexible and dynamic; to open my eyes, accept what is different from me and treat it with respect. I learned that the world is made up of infinite nuances."

Greta is the couple's eldest child

Your husband Vincenzo is the chief executive of consultancy Emecom. How did you meet?

"Enzo and I met in Milan, at a private house party. He was handsome, intelligent and amazing all round. He really made me laugh, and everything flowed in a very natural, beautiful way.

Vincenzo pictured with son Goffredo

"When our daughter Greta was born, I decided it was time to leave fashion and our frenetic life in Milan."

The property boasts its own sauna

And so you came to live in the Como region?

"First we lived in the Dolomite Mountains for a few months, and then we settled in Cernobbio in the late 1990s. Como is a great place for family life. It gets lots of visitors from April to October, when it's popular for weddings and a hotspot for celebrities, but the winters are much quieter."

The abode is ideal for lively parties and quiet weekends away

Do you travel much?

"We love to travel. We’re only an hour and a half from Milan and even closer to Switzerland. So if we want a change of scene or a bit of fast-paced city life, we can have them."

The lakefront property has the most incredible views

How about entertaining?

"When we're here, we often organise dinners, barbecues and evenings by the pool. As we don't have neighbours, it's totally private."

The Lake Como property isn't overlooked by neighbours

Have your children inherited your artistic vein?

"Unfortunately not. They were born in a different era, have other interests and aren't attracted to creating with their hands. I understand their attitude, because you need a lot of patience for it. For their part, they're very proud of me."

The gorgeous home boasts its own private jetty

What decorative object could you not live without?

'I don't want to be conditioned to create in a certain way,' Erika says

"My own creations. I can't help but be fond of them. From the moment I pick up an object that someone has tossed aside, I give it a new life. From that moment on, it is safe with me."

The artist is completely self-taught

PRODUCTION & INTERVIEW: CRISTINALORA ALARCON & ANA FERNANDEZ DE CORDOBA CENDRA

PHOTOS: FERNANDA NAVARRO & PALOMA ROJAS-MARCOS (COUCHE STUDIO)

HAIR AND MAKE-UP: VITACURA

CLOTHES: BROOKS BROTHERS, CHARACHENI, CHURCH, ERIKA TROJERKAFTANS, FERRAGAMO, LEVI'S