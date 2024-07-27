Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Art collector Mana Jalalian's epic Dubai loft apartment with panoramic city views - see inside
Art collector Mana Jalalian's epic Dubai loft apartment with panoramic views - see inside

The collector reveals her mission to shine a light on Iranian artists

2 minutes ago
Art collector Mana Jalalian couldn't have found a better place in which to indulge her passion. With its immense windows framing the whole city skyline and offering endless natural light, her loft apartment in Dubai makes a spectacular exhibition space.

But while it's filled with contemporary creations from around the globe – and especially from her beloved home country, Iran – what we see here is just the tip of the iceberg. In total, Mana has more than 400 works, which she shares in shows from Venice to Vancouver.

Art collector Mana Jalalian has opened the doors to her Dubai home

"My collection started modestly, but grew as my appreciation for art deepened. Each work represents a moment, a memory and a piece of the world’s heritage," she says.

Born in Canada and brought up in Iran, Mana left at 19 to live first back in her country of birth and then Azerbaijan. She's driven by a deep belief in the power of art to break down cultural barriers. Now settled in Dubai with her beloved Persian cat Mangool, she relishes the city's vibrant international scene, where her professional talents as an interior designer are much in demand.

'My collection started modestly, but grew as my appreciation for art deepened,' she says

Mana's own home environment reflects her dynamic, positive approach to life and the inner strength she has drawn on in her personal life to come through divorce and to conquer cancer. She's determined to help others, too, through her many humanitarian projects, as she tells us here.

Mana, fill us in on your artistic background...

"Growing up in Iran, my interest was sparked by the magazines in my uncle's architectural studio. I was fascinated by the possibilities within those pages. Later, every step of my education, from the lively art scene of Tehran to the structured and professional approach of Canada, was a springboard to cultivate a curiosity that transcends borders."

When did you start collecting?

Mana Jalalian's living room with modern sculptures at art-filled Dubai apartment © MATTIA BETTINELLI
Mana has more than 400 works, which she shares in shows from Venice to Vancouver

"Fifteen years ago. My travels not only allowed me to see different works of art, but also to understand the histories, cultures and emotions they contain.

"My collection started modestly, but grew as my appreciation for art deepened. Today, there are more than 400 pieces. Each carefully chosen work represents a moment, a memory and a piece of the world's heritage."

You are one of the foremost collectors of work by Iranian artists...

"Yes, I want to support them by showcasing their work on an international stage, to counter the post-revolutionary silence. 

The interior designer resides with her Persian cat Mangool

"Exhibiting these pieces has been a mission driven by a deep belief in the power of art to break down barriers and bring people's hearts together."

What can you tell us about your home?

Mana supports Iranian artists

"It's in the Al Barari neighbourhood, one of the greenest areas of the city, and is made up of two flats, connected to create a spacious loft.

The floor-to-ceiling windows are impressive

"There are breathtaking views of the entire Dubai skyline, framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, which bathe everything in abundant natural light."

The living room is amazing...

Her professional talents as an interior designer are much in demand

"It's a testament to my love of bold, colourful, maximalist design, and features an eclectic collection of furniture from Baxter Italia and Moissonnier of France, which has been making original pieces since 1885. [Mana has established the House of Moissonnier showroom in Dubai as a flourishing branch of the French company.

The art collector loves 'bold, colourful, maximalist design'

"I have a 15-year relationship with these brands, and their vitality and distinctive styles have profoundly influenced my taste."

You have two, very different, kitchens...

Her eclectic collection of furniture hails from Baxter Italia and Moissonnier of France

"Yes, the centrepiece of the living room is a visually stunning 'kitchen' with a large marble counter. It's designed for socialising so there are no appliances. Actual cooking is relegated to another kitchen at the back."

The centrepiece of the living room is a visually stunning kitchen - but all the cooking is done in a separate room

Which of the many artworks here mean the most to you?

Many of the artworks on display hold a special meaning

"Two precious paintings hang side by side. Mana is by Mohammad Ehsaei, my favourite artist. Executed in striking red calligraphy on a black canvas, it is more than art; it is a tribute, a symbol of our enduring friendship and of my deep passion for art, which occupies first place in both my home and my heart."

You practise meditation. What does it bring to your life?

The loft apartment makes a spectacular exhibition space

"Yoga and meditation have been an integral part of my life since I was very young. They've helped me face challenges, including divorce and a battle with cancer, with strength and a positive mindset."

She has filled her home with contemporary creations from around the globe

You're a very popular figure on the social scene here...

"My social life has deep roots in my work and personal interests. For example, organising events during Art Dubai [the Middle East’s leading international art fair, taking place every March] is a great occasion for sharing and celebrating a passion for art with people from all over."

The property boasts epic views of the Dubai skyline

And you have philanthropic commitments...

She's determined to help others through her many humanitarian projects

"Yes. I'm a director of the Omid Foundation, where we support Persian-speaking women, not only within Iran, but also in countries such as Afghanistan, empowering them through education.

Mana is a director of the Omid Foundation, which supports Persian-speaking women

"Beyond that, I'm involved with lots of other initiatives and charities that focus on women's issues and helping sick children."

'Each work represents a moment, a memory and a piece of the world’s heritage,' she says

You don't have children of your own, do you?

The property is made up of two flats, connected to create a spacious loft

"No, my journey hasn't taken me down the path of motherhood, but I have found tons of companionship and joy with Mangool, my fluffy Persian cat. She's more than just a pet, she's a source of endless love, happiness and comfort. Her presence makes it a real home."

Mana's artwork has made her house a home

INTERVIEW: NANA BOTTAZZI 
PHOTOS: MATTIA BETTINELLI
JEWELLERY: ROBERTO COIN
CLOTHES: CELIA KRITHARIOTI. ELISABETTA FRANCHI. ERMANNO SCERVINO. 
SHOES: POLLINI
MAKE-UP: FADI CHEDID
