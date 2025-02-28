Tour Pedro Corchado's magical La Mancha home

Amid vineyards and olive groves in the heart of Spain's La Mancha region lies magical Monte Arenas, home of the Pinilla family. Starting with Federico Pinilla, who built the estate in 1919, five generations have enjoyed it, and three of them gather to welcome us today.

Federico's granddaughter Pilar, who has happy memories of visits to the house as a child, now loves nothing more than to throw open the doors to her own large clan of children and grandchildren.

Luckily there is room here for everyone and the gorgeous grounds – with their shady trees, chapel, wine cellars and pavilion – are the perfect place for celebrations.

Nor do the family need to look far for help in planning their festivities. Pilar's son Pedro Corchado is one of the country's top events experts, who even set the scene for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia's 2004 wedding banquet.

Here, he reveals to us why he’s been dubbed a ''magician'' and why, for him, the greatest enchantment happens right here at home.

Pedro, are you and your siblings based here in La Mancha?

''My two sisters and I live in Madrid, where we were born, but our roots are firmly in La Mancha, where both our parents came from. Growing up, we used to spend the summers here with our grandparents, surrounded by masses of friends and relatives. There was always something going on. We were fascinated by a funny anecdote about my mother's brothers, who believed that during the Civil War, treasure had been hidden in the garden. They spent their holidays digging holes to find it, while our grandmother despaired at the mess. Of course, the treasure never turned up.''

What about the next generation, your children?

''There are 12 cousins in all. The two eldest have followed the family tradition and become agricultural engineers, and all have a passion for the countryside.''

At Monte Arenas, you combine respect for the environment with running a working estate. Is that a challenge?

''Well, agriculture is going through a period of rapid change, and that brings both problems and opportunities. My younger sister Isabel is most involved in managing the land. We grow red and white grapes, almonds and pistachios, and recently the younger generation have enjoyed producing an artisan wine, named in honour of their aunt, my late sister Elisa.''

Whose idea was it to create the beautiful croquet lawn?

''My elder sister Pilar's. We all like to play, but she’s the biggest fan of the game and was inspired by old photos of our forebears playing here.''

The gardens are also Pilar’s work, aren’t they?

''Yes, she's restored them to their original splendour, adapting what’s grown to the limited water available. The result is dazzling, with the ancient trees – cedar, pine, walnut, pomegranate and holm oaks – set off by lavender, rosemary and jasmine bushes.''

Meanwhile, your own creative talents go into amazing event settings...

''Yes. At our company, Orca Events, my business partner Jean François Denizot and I specialise in unusual, often tricky locations. I relish the challenge of designing an event from scratch to make the most of the surroundings. That means making the marquee 'vanish' by transforming it into something completely different, so you can transport the guests into another realm.''

You’ve been called an events magician...

''I don’t consider myself an artist, just a good listener and observer. I learn from my clients what they would like. And since we’ve had access to the most remarkable houses in Spain over three decades, I’ve been able to learn a lot.''

Tell us about the setting you devised in 2004 for King – then Crown Prince – Felipe and his bride Letizia's wedding banquet.

''That was such an honour. I will never be able to surpass that commission, although I do hope to equal it...To accommodate the royal couple's 1,200 guests, we turned the whole of the Prince's Courtyard at the Palace into a kind of indoor banqueting hall, complete with carpets and paintings. But I have to say that the commission that has brought me most pleasure was the wedding of my daughter Marta – the first bride of the next generation – at home in Monte Arenas. It was a spectacular autumn day in 2023 and the house looked its very best. In keeping with the ambience, we created a pavilion with a rustic decor, featuring wickerwork, wooden beams, ceiling lamps and large windows looking out over the countryside. We've kept it, as a venue for our own celebrations and to offer to others.''

Your children must be fans of your work...

''They do like hearing about it, and they’ve been known to help out, too.''

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

''The one great disadvantage of my profession is that it takes you away from home too much, so when I'm not working, I want to be with my family. We all love the countryside, so whenever we get the chance, we head here together.''

What will be the next big family celebration?

''This year my mother turns 80 and we want to throw a big party in the garden. There’ll be a thanksgiving Mass in the chapel, followed by a dinner just the way she wants it. We'll top it off with dancing and give musical performances. Of course it will be in the summer, when we have the most spectacular sunsets here in La Mancha.''