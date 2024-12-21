Catherine Roger unveils Christmas transformation at historic Chateau Marcellus in France

At Château Marcellus near Bordeaux, Christmas is celebrated in style, the elegant rooms filled with light, music and feasting. Behind every detail is châtelaine Catherine Roger, who finds the season truly inspiring. "For me, the real magic is that this is when I feel most connected to my home, its history and those who went before," she says.

Russian-born Catherine and her late, much-missed husband Samuel took over from the Marcellus family, who had lived in the chateau ever since it was built in the late 18th century. The couple fell in love with its neoclassical architecture and amazing antiques, but what they valued most were the stories its previous owners shared.

"Vivid memories passed down from generation to generation mean this place is not just a building – it is alive, it has a soul," Catherine says. Joining her to make new memories this Christmas area glamorous trio: GulzadaTazhikhanova, a specialist in table decoration, stylist Laura Issayeva and Marianna Kizina, founder of fashion brand UDPS.

Surrounded by her friends and with her beloved chateau looking its dazzling best, Catherine told us of her plans to make its future bright.

© COUCHE STUDIO Catherine, you're the latest in a long line of women who have made their mark on this place... "Yes; I'll give you some examples. In the 19th century, diplomat Lodoïs de Marcellus helped bring the Venus de Milo statue from Greece to France, and proudly displayed a cast of it here. He had a talent for making his surroundings impressive."

© COUCHE STUDIO "But his wife's taste was quite different. She liked the style of her native Burgundy, and convinced him to add some nice local touches to remind her of home, like our unusual stables."



© COUCHE STUDIO As for the last Marcellusc hatelaine, Roseline, she made a remarkable gesture. She invited 500 descendants of the dynasty to a huge reception in the courtyard and presented each of them with a piece from a silver dinner service engraved with the family crest.



© COUCHE STUDIO "That service was made before the French Revolution, and throughout those turbulent years, it had been kept hidden deep in the well, the secret of its whereabouts passed on only by word of mouth. So it was a true symbol of resilience."

© COUCHE STUDIO "And I'll never forget going into the library and finding an ancient globe marked with the many journeys made by previous residents–a map of their adventures."



© COUCHE STUDIO Since arriving in 2020, have you made any surprising discoveries? "I found some old documents in the basement and it felt as if the chateau itself was whispering its secrets to me. There were letters sealed by 18th-century kings and wartime correspondence between relatives sharing their hopes, fears and joys."

© COUCHE STUDIO Sadly, your husband Samuel passed away last year. Now you’re more committed than ever to the restoration you began together... "The restoration is a vocation. It carries an enormous weight of responsibility, but it’s inspiring because you know that you are working on something timeless, something that will outlive us all."

© COUCHE STUDIO What approach do you take to modernisation? "There's history in every brick and every balustrade here. But we have to keep up with the times, not simply act as guardians of the past."



© COUCHE STUDIO "The trick is to modernise without losing the depth and authenticity of the place. It’s like wearing a vintage dress; you add a contemporary touch so that it feels alive."



© COUCHE STUDIO Which room are you most proud of? "The music room – one of the most historic parts of the house. After we’d finished our renovation work and were able to throw open the doors to guests once more, it felt symbolic, as if the soul of the chateau stirred."

© COUCHE STUDIO You host guests from all over the world. How do you make a house as grand as this comfortable? "Every element and every decoration has to serve a dual purpose: it must be striking, but it must also be functional."

© COUCHE STUDIO "For example, an antique rug can be both lovely to look at and cosy to walk on. Grandeur without warmth? That’s just a museum. Comfort without beauty? That’s just another house."



© COUCHE STUDIO Growing up, you loved to dance and write. These days, you channel that creativity into staging events... "I do. It all starts with an ambience and inspiration I found comes from the strangest places; an old book, a scent on the breeze or even the way the light falls."



© COUCHE STUDIO "Wherever the spark comes from, when it comes, it’s showtime. I launch myself into the details of colour, texture, lighting, everything that will make the event feel unique."



© COUCHE STUDIO The Marie Antoinette ball you held recently was spectacular... "Thank you. My aim is for guests to feel that they’ve been part of something extraordinary, entering into a different time and place."



© COUCHE STUDIO What does Christmas mean to you, and how will you be celebrating? "It's a turning point in the year, a chance to reflect on what is behind me and dream of what lies ahead. I’ll go to a Christmas service, play the piano and sing carols."

© COUCHE STUDIO You've got quite a name as a chef. Tell us about the menu... "Christmas dinner in France is a ritual, not just a meal. We start with oysters, move on to capon with chestnuts and finish with the classic yule log."

© COUCHE STUDIO "Of course I have Russian traditions, too, like making the fish salad ‘herring under a fur coat’ – a childhood staple. And my absolute favourite dish is lamb with redcurrant sauce, something that never goes out of style. I love to cook, layering flavours and textures to take people on an emotional journey.”



© COUCHE STUDIO What daily rituals do you enjoy here? "My mornings always begin with a walk in the grounds. The dogs run around, the birds sing and, coffee in hand, I watch the light change across the landscape. In winter, I light the fire and sit by the fireplace, maybe with a book, maybe just watching the flames. "Those moments are when I centre myself, when I find my balance and clarity."



© COUCHE STUDIO What is your vision for the future of the chateau? "The future here is growth, pure and simple. We’re not just preserving history; we’re creating a centre for culture and creativity that links the generations. I’m working to build a place for art, music, gastronomy and more."

© COUCHE STUDIO "I want to extend the grounds and build a village of artisans, with wine cellars and craft shops, a place where the past meets the present. It sounds like a challenge doesn’t it? But every great idea starts with a spark. And my spark is Château Marcellus."



PRODUCTION & INTERVIEW: CRISTINA LORA ALARCON

PHOTOS: PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS AND FERNANDA NAVARRO (COUCHE STUDIO)

HAIR & MAKE-UP: ANTOINE BENOIT

STYLING: MARIANNA KIZINA