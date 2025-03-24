Step inside Palazzo Spinola and meet two aristocratic influencers

Giorgina and Sveva Clavarino's family palazzo in Genoa is a fitting setting for these sisters – aristocratic influencers who are making waves in the world of style. Built in 1558 at the high tide of the Italian Renaissance, it evokes a time when Genoa ruled the oceans as a great maritime power, a cosmopolitan city-state known as La Superba.

The palazzo – commissioned by international diplomat and banker Angelo Giovanni Spinola – was one of its many glories. Fast-forward to 2017, when another prominent Genoan – Giorgina and Sveva's uncle, Carlo Clavarino – made it his home.

© THE CREW The sisters look beautiful at home in their family’s palazzo

From the start, Carlo was determined to showcase not only the house’s remarkable heritage but also that of the city itself. Today, his nieces share his passion. ''We inherited from our grandparents the mantra that family and art come first,'' the London-based duo tell us proudly.

As they guide us through gilded rooms rich with frescoes, trompe l'oeil and pictures by the likes of Rubens and Tintoretto, the siblings reveal the effect their background has had on them, whether the focus is art, fashion or interiors. ''Our view of the world is infused with an innate love of beauty,'' Giorgina says.

© THE CREW Giorgina and Sveva Clavarino live in their family palazzo in Genoa

Located on the famous Via Garibaldi, this is actually a Unesco World Heritage Site, isn't it?

Giorgina: ''Yes. Palazzo Spinola is both a symbol of Genoa and my family’s home. So much has gone on inside its walls and yet in many ways, it's still a hidden gem.

''I myself have been lucky enough to experience many unique moments here, from large public receptions to private celebrations, including – a real highlight – a birthday party for the designer Valentino.''

Your uncle spent six years carrying out a meticulous restoration. What can you tell us about the process?

© THE CREW The home has agra carpets throughout

''It was quite a challenge, since many of the original artworks and frescoes were in a fragile state. He brought in experts from all over Italy to take care of every tiny detail.''

© THE CREW Carlo Clavarino’s careful restoration, overseen by designer Osanna Visconti, has balanced its status as a symbol of Genoa with its role as a comfortable home.

Your family's association with the palazzo is a great responsibility...

© THE CREW Sveva in the dining room of the piano nobile or main floor of the palazzo

''Yes, but it is also an honour. And because the Clavarinos have this rich heritage of art and culture, however far apart we live, we all feel a deep sense of belonging. We inherited from our grandparents the mantra that family and art come first.

As for our Uncle Carlo, he’s an example to us all. Always open to new ideas, he's a constant reminder of how important it is to invest both in what we stand for and in what we can build for tomorrow.''

Which are your favourite rooms?

© THE CREW Giorgina relaxes on one of the blue velvet sofas, under the watchful gaze of some of the palazzo’s exquisite works of art

G: ''I'm in love with the great hall, where ceiling frescoes tell the story of Genoa's founding. And the views over the city's rooftops give the atmosphere here that extra touch of magic.''

© THE CREW A magnificent rock crystal chandelier sets off the grand hall

Sveva: ''I love the more intimate spaces –the smaller salons where the walls are covered with antique tapestries and time seems to have stood still.

''It's strange, but when I walk through the palazzo, I feel as though I’m entering the memory of all the people who have lived and loved here before me. For me, art and antiques are the testimony of a beauty that never dies, but is transformed and renewed over time.''

You're devoted not only to the house but also to Genoa, aren't you?

© THE CREW Giorgina is as elegant as the many works of art that surround her

G: ''Yes. Its beauty is subtle, imbued with an aura of mystery and grandeur that deserves to be discovered. That’s why Sveva and I are involved with my uncle's Friends of Genoa Foundation. We want to show the charm of not only the palazzo, but also this city.''

© THE CREW Fine paintings by the likes of Van Dyck and Rubens look down on sofas upholstered in C&C Milano blue velvet

Your childhood was divided between Genoa and Rome, and you're now based in London. What do the different places mean to you?

© THE CREW The library, with its faux-marquetry wallpaper

S: ''This is the city of intimacy, of tradition, of tranquillity; where the sea makes you reflect on a thousand things.

''By contrast, Rome has the vitality of non-stop action and the magnificence of its ancient monuments and millennia of history. It's the place that pushes me to think big, to look beyond, to savour the world.''

© THE CREW An imposing hallway on the piano nobile, with its tiled floor and kentia palms in cotto dell’Impruneta pots

G: ''Growing up between the two, your heart is divided, but in the best possible way. It's what’s made me who I am. As for London, that's one continuous adventure!''

You became known for your fashion blog Giorgina with an Eye, and you’re both applauded for your sense of style. How did your background influence that?

© THE CREW The sisters pose beside classical statuary

''Our view of the world is infused with an innate love of beauty. For me, dedicating myself to fashion and luxury products isn't a job – it's a passion.''

Careerwise, you have each chosen a different focus...

© THE CREW 'Every time one of our dreams takes shape, it's as if it belongs to us both' - Sveva

''After spending a decade gaining experience by working for large companies, I founded my own marketing agency, Creative Ants. I collaborate with brands that share my deeper respect for craftsmanship and commitment to aesthetic excellence.

''Sveva, on the other hand, dedicates herself to wellbeing and sustainable home decoration, and has set up a lifestyle website called The Wellness Reporter.''

Do you support each other?

© THE CREW The grand entrance is a sight to see

S: ''Our bond goes beyond words. Giorgina is always pragmatic, with her mind firmly on her goals, while I'm more creative and dreamy. But in the end, those differences enrich us. Ours is a real alchemy: I contribute new ideas, she makes them concrete.

''We talk to each other all the time, like comrades on a great adventure together. Every time one of our dreams takes shape, it's as if it belongs to us both.''