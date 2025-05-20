Enya's £3.1m secret illusion castle that reclusive singer shares with her cats

Singer Enya, famed for songs such as Only Time and Orinoco Flow, lives a reclusive life away from the spotlight, but did you know her hideaway is in fact a castle in Ireland?

The singer, who was born Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin is from Donegal, Ireland and she has settled in her homeland in a dazzling £3.1 million home.

It may sound very regal and grand, but Enya is quick to point out that the residence is actually rather humble. "It's actually a very small castle and I fell in love with it," she told The Guardian in 2000. It’s worth noting that "small" to Enya is six bedrooms. But she assured the publication: It's very castle on the exterior, but its very much a home inside."

© Alamy Stock Photo Manderley Castle in Killiney owned by Irish Singer Enya

She describes the abode as "beautiful" and "inspirational" and that's partly thanks to its incredible vistas. "In the morning, I open the shutters – you’ll note in the castle it’s shutters, not curtains – and I look out onto the Irish sea."

Due to Enya's wish to keep her personal life completely private, we have not seen any photos inside of her home. But we have seen the outside of the residence she named Manderley Castle.

© AFP via Getty Images Enya poses with the trophy at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2007

It has had a few other names in the past, including Victoria Castle and Ayesha Castle.

It has been reported by US Weekly that Enya lives in the castle with only cats for company.

Sarah Jessica Parker's home nearby

© Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have an Irish retreat

Ireland is a secret destination for the A-list with actress Sarah Jessica Parker owning a holiday home in Donegal. The cottage was originally acquired by Sarah’s husband Matthew Broderick’s family 40 years ago. Sarah and Matthew have lovingly renovated the special residence, including obtaining the planning permission to extend it.

Matthew loves the property, and speaking to The Irish Times, he explained: "My parents bought a place there when I was about eight. And my sisters and I have inherited it, and I’ve taken my kids. It's up near Killybegs and Kilcar. Donegal, it's unbelievable. It gave me a whole new childhood in a way. I grew up in New York City, I was born and raised here, so the fact that my parents managed to put the money together to get us there was a great gift to us."

Speaking of the local community, he said: "We just really felt welcomed there. It’s another culture, a wonderful place. I really, really got to know my neighbours, and that just doesn’t happen in the same way here in the US."