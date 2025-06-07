Inside father-of-14 billionaire Elon Musk's $45,000 3-bed home in Texas

Elon Musk is one of the richest men in the world but did you know his primary residence is a $45,000 three-bed in the south of Texas?

"My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though," he tweeted in 2022.

"Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen someday."

© Realtor Elon Musk's $45,000 home in Texas

The home is near to the small border town of Brownsville, where his company, SpaceX, operates its Starbase facility; Starbase is SpaceX's efforts to make human space travel to Mars a reality.

His residency was confirmed in 2024 when he visited a local polling station to cast his vote in the presidential election after months of campaigning for Republican Donald Trump.

"Just voted in Cameron County, Texas, home of Starbase!" he wrote on X on November 5, alongside an image of him with friends standing outside the polling location.

© Elon Musk Elon with friends outside the polling station in 2024

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, Elon admitted that the home often surprises his guests, who think he would be living in a bigger multi-million dollar property.

"But I've done a lot with the place, " he shared, adding: "It's technically a three-bedroom, it used to be a two-bedroom, but I converted the garage into a third bedroom."

The white one-storey home sits off the road with a tidy green front yard and driveway, and it has a large backyard with a patio and trees.

© Instagram The Boxabl, dubbed 'Casita' has an open plan design and ample storage space

In the backyard, he has also placed a "casita", which cost more than the home; he added a prefab building by Boxabl, which costs $50,000.

The 375-square-foot home boasts a bedroom, full-size bathroom, living room, and kitchen. It also claims to be fire, water, bug, mold, and wind resistant. Despite its tiny size, the home features tall ceilings with big windows and skylights, as well as modern kitchen appliances.

"I use the boxabl as my guesthouse, so if a friend comes and stays then they can stay in the boxabl if they want," he said on the Full Send podcast.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Elon has made Texas his home base

In 2024 reports claimed that he was planning to build a compound near Austin – where SpaceX's headquarters are – after the New York Times alleged that he had purchased three mansions for a total of $35 million.

Elon is father to 14 children.

He welcomed his eldest six with first wife Justin Wilson; twins Griffin and Vivian, 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 19. The former couple also welcomed son Nevada in 2002, although he passed away at 10-weeks-old from complications arising from sudden infant death syndrome.

© X Shivon Zilis and Elon with their twins, daughter Azure and son Strider

Elon is also dad to three children with musician Grimes: sons X and Techno Mechanicus, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and to four children with former Tesla employee Shivon Zilis.

In May 2025 Shivon announced they had welcomed their fourth baby, a son named Seldon Lycurgus.They are also parents to twins, son Strider and daughter Azure, and daughter, Arcadia, whose name was only revealed on her first birthday on February 28.

© Ashley St Clair Elon and Ashley St Clair first met in 2022 at the X headquarters

In February conservative influencer Ashley St James revealed she had given birth to a son whose father was Elon.

The pair have been embroiled in a legal battle over paternity and custody ever since, with Wall Street Journal reporting that Ahsley claimed Elon offered her $15 million and $100,000 per month if she kept quiet about the child, named Romulus St. Clair.