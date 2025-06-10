Meet Elon Musk's lookalike siblings and famous mother

He may be the richest man in the world, but Elon Musk isn't the only famous entrepreneur in his tight-knit family. From his model mother Maye to his ambitious lookalike siblings Tosca and Kimbal, the Musk family is no stranger to drive and determination.

Whether it's launching a romance-focused streaming platform or creating sustainably-sourced restaurants, each of Elon's family members bring something different to the table.

Elon's relationships with his siblings and mother, and how their childhood in South Africa influenced their lives for years to come.

Maye Musk

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Maye is a working model at 74 years old

Elon's mother is living proof that life doesn't end after 50. She was born in Canada and migrated with her family to Pretoria at seven years old, where she built up her career as a model.

She married her children's father, Errol Musk, in 1970, yet later alleged that their relationship was marked by constant physical and emotional abuse. Maye alleged that after their 1979 split, he frequently claimed that she was unfit to parent and would try to have their kids taken from her.

"He was very rich, but he made sure I had nothing," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2019. "Once the kids were living with me, they visited their father some weekends. He would throw out everything they arrived with, so I had to buy them all new clothes and school things. Then he'd sue me and say that I was unfit to parent." Errol denied claims that he was abusive during their marriage.

© AFP via Getty Images Maye alleged that she had suffered abuse at the hands of her former husband

The dietician released her book A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success in 2019, and revealed what her unusual parenting style.

"I brought up my children like my parents brought us up when we were young; to be independent, kind, honest, considerate and polite, to work hard and do good things. I didn't treat them like babies or scold them," she wrote.

"I never told them what to study. They just let me know what they were studying or didn't. I didn't check their homework; that was their responsibility. It certainly hasn't hurt their careers. I think my siblings and I benefited, and my children benefited from taking responsibility early on."

Her modelling career took off as she grew older, and she appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2022 at 74 years old. Maye is a fierce advocate against ageism, is CoverGirl's oldest spokesperson and even appeared in one of Beyoncé's music videos in 2013.

Tosca Musk

© Getty Images for Passionflix She founded a streaming platform

Elon's younger sister Tosca is an entrepreneur in her own right and founded a streaming platform, Passionflix, that creates content primarily for romance lovers.

"Trying to raise money for a female-driven platform on romance was just not high on anybody's priority list at the time," she told CNN. "But as soon as we showed there was that many people that would come on board, the investors just started flying in."

She has a degree in film from the University of British Columbia and worked behind-the-scenes with Lifetime and Hallmark in the past.

© Getty Images for Passionflix Tosca with her mother Maye

She is a proud mom of twins Isabeau and Grayson, whom she welcomed after IVF treatment in 2013. "I told [Elon] first and he said immediately, 'I think that's a good idea. You'd make a great mother. I support you in that,'" she told The Sunday Times of her decision to find a sperm donor. "My mom was like, 'Ooh, that's fabulous. So how do we choose a donor? Do we all just get drunk and spin a bottle?'"

She added that being a single mother was "the best decision I ever made. I can't even imagine life without my children." As for whether her business acumen runs in the family, Tosca shared with CNN that she occasionally asks her brothers for advice when needed.

"I get advice from them to a certain degree when I ask for it. But no unsolicited advice," she told the outlet. "If I ask for advice, I have no doubt that [Elon] will give it to me. And then I have to take it because he's going to be right. So you have to really want to know what you want to ask. But most of the time when I'm with my family, we talk about family things."

Kimbal Musk

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Kimbal is a restauranter

Elon's younger brother Kimbal is a restauranteur who has a deep passion for food and cooking. He shared with The Guardian in 2015 that he loved to cook for his family as a child, a hobby that ignited a spark inside him.

"Growing up, I cooked in the house, and when I cooked everyone would sit down and eat, and it was just kind of the way I connected with my family," he explained.

"I used to throw cooking parties in university. Everyone would come over - sometimes you'd just do a mac and cheese, but if you do that better than everyone else you can get people to come to you."

© Getty Images for The Game Chang He is happily married to environmental activist Christiana Wyly

The 52-year-old co-founded a restaurant called The Kitchen in 2004, after he was a culinary student in New York and helped cook for firefighters in the immediate aftermath

Like his brother, he is knowledgeable about the world of technology and co-founded the platform Zip2 with Elon; they went on to sell it for $307 million in 1999.

He is married to Christiana Wyly, an environmental activist, who shared that the brothers tend to disagree on occasion, but always make up hours later.

