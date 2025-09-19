Exclusive: Inside the De Foucaud family's exquisite Parisian château with the world's largest peony collection

Set in the verdant landscape of France's Loire Valley, Château de Sourches is a neoclassical masterpiece enhanced by lovely natural surroundings. Dating back to the 18th century, the estate is now in the hands of the De Foucaud family, who have added to its charm with their own aesthetic alchemy. Count Jean de Foucaud, his Countess Bénédicte and their children, Anne and Alexandre, live lives centred on beauty. As a jewellery dealer, the Count has for decades dealt in the kind of historic pieces – such as crowns – that achieve icon status.

Anne and Alexandre are following in his footsteps at À la Vieille Cité, their boutique near the capital’s exclusive Place Vendôme. As for the Countess, she devotes herself to gorgeous floral gems. Her passion is peonies, and she has turned the chateau's dry moat into a garden abloom with the world's largest collection of the flowers. So all in all, they're very much aligned with the spirit of a place that, as bombs rained down on Paris during the Second World War, offered up its vast cellars to shelter works of art rescued from Versailles and the Louvre.

Now, as the family show us around their remarkable home, Anne de Foucaud tells us what it means to them. ''Being here is a real privilege for us all,'' she says.

Anne, how did your parents come to acquire this house? © FERNANDA NAVARRO & PALOMA ROJAS-MARCOS (COUCHE STUDIO) Anne with her father, Jean, and dogs, Miquette and Coco ''It was 2001 and they were looking for a place close enough to Paris for us to spend weekends. They discovered Sourches almost by chance. My father was travelling to Geneva by train when he came across an advertisement in a real-estate magazine.''

What happened next? © FERNANDA NAVARRO & PALOMA ROJAS-MARCOS (COUCHE STUDIO) The salon boasts gilded wood panelling and 18th-century furniture ''From the first time we visited, we knew that a new chapter was opening for us, as well as for the house. It needed complete renovation , starting with the roof. Now, thanks to dedication and perseverance, we've restored every corner, although as so often happens with this type of property, it seems the process is never quite finished.''

Can you describe the role that Sourches plays in your lives? © FERNANDA NAVARRO & PALOMA ROJAS-MARCOS (COUCHE STUDIO) The principal salon boasts gilded wood panelling and 18th-century furniture ''For my brother Alexandre and I, it holds our treasured childhood memories. It's an oasis of tranquillity, where we can all disconnect from the frenetic pace of Paris. Being able to come here is a real privilege for the whole family.''

"The Chateau holds our treasured childhood memories. Being able to come here is a real privilege" Anne de Foucaud

How do you spend your time here? © FERNANDA NAVARRO & PALOMA ROJAS-MARCOS (COUCHE STUDIO) The dry moat at Château de Sourches ''I start every morning by taking my dogs, Miquette and Coco, for a walk to the vegetable garden, where we collect the eggs from our chickens. Then, over breakfast, we discuss the day's plans, which usually include bike rides, picking fruit and vegetables, walks in the woods, tennis matches or an afternoon by the pool, weather permitting. ''I always have a book in my pocket when I'm out and about, and thanks to my mother, who's placed benches throughout the park, it's easy to find quiet corners where I can rest and let my imagination roam. ''In May, the routine changes. That's flowering season, when we open the peony garden to the public. We couldn't keep it just for ourselves, and welcoming visitors from different places brings us great pleasure.''

Do you like to entertain here? ''Yes. I'm fascinated by large houses like this one, which have been designed so that you can offer plenty of hospitality to family and friends. Here, we have 80 rooms, of which 20 are bedrooms, so we can surround ourselves with the people we love most.'' © FERNANDA NAVARRO & PALOMA ROJAS-MARCOS (COUCHE STUDIO) One of the 20 bedrooms, which provide plenty of space to entertain guests

Do you have any special traditions? © FERNANDA NAVARRO & PALOMA ROJAS-MARCOS (COUCHE STUDIO) Château de Sourches has the largest peony collection in the world ''My mother and I love creating floral decorations. In peony season, we make bouquets of blooms that fill every corner with life and colour.''

Yours is the largest peony collection in the world, with no fewer than 3,200 different varieties. What was the spark that inspired it? © FERNANDA NAVARRO & PALOMA ROJAS-MARCOS (COUCHE STUDIO) The peony garden is open to the public during the flowering season in May, when it attracts ''It all started in 2003. Every year, my mother organises a few days here for her friends, and that time, they brought her a gift of some peony bulbs from Holland. ''She decided to plant them near the house, but the tender shoots were devoured by hares and deer. The climate was tough for them, too. But she didn’t give up, and replanted them in the dry moat surrounding the house, where the high stone walls would protect them. ''It was later, when she wanted to diversify the garden, that she discovered the infinite variety of peonies. There aren't 25 or even 250different kinds, but thousands. She gradually expanded her collection by travelling to other parts of Europe, then further afield to Canada, Australia, Japan, the United States and China. ''The project was born out of the passion of a woman with boundless imagination and an impressive ability to turn her dreams into reality. To begin with, she received a lot of discouragement from botanical specialists, collectors and landscape designers. ''But she stood her ground, trusting her instincts, and in the end, she succeeded. She says that each peony is an act of love.''

And now your whole family are involved... © FERNANDA NAVARRO & PALOMA ROJAS-MARCOS (COUCHE STUDIO) The books in the library includes many valuable antique volumes ''My parents have always made an exceptional team. My father was the first to support my mother, offering not only constant encouragement but also financial backing. ''Over the years, Alexandre and I came to share her passion. Now, if you come as a visitor, you'll find all four of us, and even my godmother, Odile, completely immersed in caring for and sharing this amazing garden. It's definitely a family affair. ''As for my mother, she's become an expert. She's written several books about the flowers and is now preparing an illustrated encyclopaedia with watercolours inspired by the work of Pierre-JosephRedouté, artist to the court of Marie Antoinette.''

You and your brother have joined your father in the world of antique jewellery. How did that come about? © FERNANDA NAVARRO & PALOMA ROJAS-MARCOS (COUCHE STUDIO) Anne in the green and red salon, which is panelled with oak. ''After school, I began studying law and real estate, with the dream of becoming a property dealer. But everything changed one day in September 2012, when my father asked me to help with his stand at an antiques biennial. ''It was simply spectacular, full of true wonders and the people who were seeking them. I remember how a woman came in and straight away bought a small Boucheron brooch from me. I can still feel the excitement of that moment. ''Alexandre and I have the best job in the world. We spend every day surrounded by beautiful objects, meet fascinating customers and, most importantly, can call on our father, a true connoisseur and exceptional storyteller, whose enthusiasm is contagious.''