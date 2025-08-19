The making of Mirabeau: how a family of British expats brought their winemaking dreams to life in the French countryside

Bringing nature back

© Sophie BELLARD The bastide exclusively grows Domaine Mirabeau La Réserve Rosé

The gardens needed attention, too, with Jeany transforming the once-unloved grounds into a haven for bees. ''The garden isn’t formal,'' she says. ''It's a showcase of beautiful Mediterranean plants, including cypress trees and lavender.''

She and Stephen also set to work on converting the onsite vineyards to run organically, with a focus on soil health and biodiversity. ''We wanted our wines to be regenerative [grown specifically to improve soil health] –giving back to nature, not taking away from it,'' she says.

© Sophie BELLARD The mica particles used in the construction of the chateau give its facade a magical golden glow

The bastide exclusively grows Domaine Mirabeau La Réserve Rosé, the brand's single-estate reserve wine, which is matured for longer than normal. The couple work with other local growers for the rest of theirrosés, including Mirabeau Pure Provence Rosé, which is Jeany's favourite. ''When in doubt, it's the one I pull out,'' she says.

At the bastide, days begin with a visit to the llamas – named Vincent and Pablo, ''in homage to the great artists who also loved the south of France'' – before a walk through the vineyards where the grapes for La Réserve Rosé are grown.

© Sophie BELLARD Jeany visits the family’s llamas, Vincent and Pablo

The past year has brought yet more change, with Jeany and Stephen’s youngest child, George, 17, following in the footsteps of his siblings, Josephine, 24, and Felix, 23, by moving to London to attend boarding school.

Jeany marked the end of this era by writing a recipe book, At Home in Provence, calling the tome ''the empty nest project I'd always dreamed of''.

© Sophie BELLARD Jeany has written her own recipe book, called At Home in Provence

She adds: ''It was a longtime dream, and although child-raising in Provence was magical, the bookmarked the end of the chapter of our family finding our feet here.''

It features recipes such as coq auvin (made with rosé, of course) and a salad of roasted peach, heirloom tomato and jambon de Bayonne.

Jeany says: ''I wanted to create a slice of life here. I think there's a great service, if you can inspire someone to cook from a photo.''