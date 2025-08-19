Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The making of Mirabeau: how a family of British expats brought their winemaking dreams to life in the French countryside
Jeany Cronk, the brains behind the Mirabeau rosé wine brand, invites us into her family’s French idyll and family life at the Domaine Mirabeau vineyards

The outside of Domaine Mirabeau Provençal manor house in golden houe © Sophie BELLARD
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodDeputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Moving to France to make wine in the idyllic Provençal countryside is something many people dream of, but 52-year-old Jeany Cronk has made it a reality.

In 2009 Jeany, along with her husband, Stephen, and their three children, swapped south-west London for the south of France, with the dream of creating a premium rosé wine.

Sixteen years on, Mirabeau rosé is stocked by supermarkets across the UK and is served at Wimbledon and Goodwood. Last year, the business reported revenues of more than £14m. As for Jeany and her family, life at Domaine Mirabeau – a bastide, or Provençal manor house, into which they moved in 2019 – appears just as rosy, although it took years of work to reach this point.

Leap of faith

Jeany is wearing a yellow dress and hanging up her straw hat on a wooden coat hanger in Domaine Mirabeau© Sophie BELLARD
'I came up with a thousand reasons not to move – we didn’t speak enough French, we didn’t have enough money'

''Moving to Provence was the result of ten years of discussions between Stephen and I,'' Jeany says. ''I came up with a thousand reasons not to move– we didn't speak enough French, we didn't have enough money and soon – but there was never going to be the perfect moment.

''When we did eventually make the move [to Cotignac, in Provence], it seemed sudden to others, but we'd been through years of family debates about it. And despite that, it was still a hard landing. We were not super-prepared, but we got stuck into the community right away.

Own brand

The bastide in Domaine Mirabeau is filled with natural light and has an orange and brown shaded colour scheme © Sophie Bellard
The bastide – a Provençal manor house – is filled with sunny colours and natural light

Although the couple had no experience of making wine, Stephen, 61, had previously worked as a wine importer and merchant in the UK. Together, they focused on finding the best vineyards to work with, before setting up their own brand.

Mirabeau soon won fans in the UK, but the ultimate Provençal family home proved more elusive.

Jeany, who had renovated two period houses in the UK, initially applied her expertise to creating a new-build home on the outskirts of Cotignac, but a decade-long search led the couple to conclude that theywere ''overthinking'' the hunt for their dream house.

Finding their dream house

A large plant pot growing a small tree outside Domaine Mirabeau© Sophie BELLARD
Jeany's family moved to the south of France in 2019

That is, until they stumbled upon Domaine Mirabeau. As they drove through 14 hectares of vineyards, past rustling cypress trees and a swimming pool, the couple knew immediately that the property was ''the one''.

''I thought we'd have to compromise on what we wanted, but the bastide required no compromise whatsoever,'' Jeany says.

Situated in the Plaine des Maures Nature Reserve, 40 minutes from St Tropez, their house gently glows in the sunlight, thanks to the mica mineral particles used in the construction of the ochre-hued home.

Although the exterior was what Jeany's dreams were made of, the interior required two and a half years of work.

One of the large bedrooms with a nature theme in Domaine Mirabeau Provençal manor house© Sophie BELLARD
There are nods to nature throughout the soothing decor of the house

''It wasn't a total wreck, but it needed work to bring out the features. We did almost everything, aside from the beautiful terracotta floors,'' she says.

One of the bathrooms, with a huge bathtub and a clean, white theme, in Domaine Mirabeau Provençal manor house,© Sophie BELLARD
'It wasn't a total wreck, but it needed work to bring out the features'

''It had been a second home, laid out for ease, which made it uninspiring, but we tried to bring the Provence spirit back to life.''

Bringing nature back

Jeany walking through the gardens of Domaine Mirabeau Provençal manor house© Sophie BELLARD
The bastide exclusively grows Domaine Mirabeau La Réserve Rosé

The gardens needed attention, too, with Jeany transforming the once-unloved grounds into a haven for bees. ''The garden isn’t formal,'' she says. ''It's a showcase of beautiful Mediterranean plants, including cypress trees and lavender.''

She and Stephen also set to work on converting the onsite vineyards to run organically, with a focus on soil health and biodiversity. ''We wanted our wines to be regenerative [grown specifically to improve soil health] –giving back to nature, not taking away from it,'' she says.

A long shot of Domaine Mirabeau Provençal manor house at golden hour © Sophie BELLARD
The mica particles used in the construction of the chateau give its facade a magical golden glow

The bastide exclusively grows Domaine Mirabeau La Réserve Rosé, the brand's single-estate reserve wine, which is matured for longer than normal. The couple work with other local growers for the rest of theirrosés, including Mirabeau Pure Provence Rosé, which is Jeany's favourite. ''When in doubt, it's the one I pull out,'' she says.

At the bastide, days begin with a visit to the llamas – named Vincent and Pablo, ''in homage to the great artists who also loved the south of France'' – before a walk through the vineyards where the grapes for La Réserve Rosé are grown.

Jeany feeding the llamas, Vincent and Pablo, wearing a t-shirt and shorts, in the grounds of Domaine Mirabeau© Sophie BELLARD
Jeany visits the family’s llamas, Vincent and Pablo

The past year has brought yet more change, with Jeany and Stephen’s youngest child, George, 17, following in the footsteps of his siblings, Josephine, 24, and Felix, 23, by moving to London to attend boarding school.

Jeany marked the end of this era by writing a recipe book, At Home in Provence, calling the tome ''the empty nest project I'd always dreamed of''.

A plate of continental food with a glass of rose on the side in the garden of Domaine Mirabeau Provençal manor house© Sophie BELLARD
Jeany has written her own recipe book, called At Home in Provence

She adds: ''It was a longtime dream, and although child-raising in Provence was magical, the bookmarked the end of the chapter of our family finding our feet here.''

It features recipes such as coq auvin (made with rosé, of course) and a salad of roasted peach, heirloom tomato and jambon de Bayonne.

Jeany says: ''I wanted to create a slice of life here. I think there's a great service, if you can inspire someone to cook from a photo.''

Pursuing their passion

One of the bedrooms in golden hour, with a nature theme and mustard coloured shoot in Domaine Mirabeau Provençal manor house,© Sophie BELLARD
'We've flourished and through our wine, we create togetherness and joy for others'

Although a move to the south of France suggests a laidback approach to life, Jeany laughs that she and Stephen have ''never worked harder''.

But she adds: ''When you're working on your passion, it doesn't feel like work. We've flourished, and through our wine, we create togetherness and joy for others –that's a lovely feeling.''

It's that uniting influence of a chilled bottle of rosé that sees Jeany come alive when we chat. 

A table laid out in the sunshine with bowls of fruit and glasses of rosé wine in the garden of Domaine Mirabeau© Sophie BELLARD
'The Provence vibe is all about sitting together away from screens, sharing food, playing boules'

''We love to entertain, and the Domaine is a very social place. The Provence vibe is all about sitting together, away from screens, sharing food, playing boules, and that's the spirit we hoped to capture here,'' she says.

Jeany chopping up vegetables in the kitchen of Domaine Mirabeau Provençal manor house, wearing a mustard apron and white t-shirt© Sophie BELLARD
Preparing for a spot of al fresco dining...

For anyone seeking a slice of quintessential Provençal life, Domaine Mirabeau is open for visitors to rent for ten weeks of the year, with Jeany and Stephen creating a ''home away from home'' for those coming to stay.

The retro-style kitchen with a white and pink colour scheme, and a black cooker in Domaine Mirabeau© Sophie BELLARD
Jeany says the kitchen is her 'happy place'

As for her own favourite spot, she says: ''I'm inevitably always in the kitchen – that's my happy place – but I also love to seek out a shaded spot on our terrace, listening to the noises of nature.''

Sharing the joy

Jeany walking down the stairs in a yellow dress holding pink flowers in Domaine Mirabeau Provençal manor house© Sophie BELLARD
Jeany wants to find a way to open Domaine Mirabeau to the public

Jeany may have fulfilled her dream of writing a recipe book, but she has plenty more on the horizon.

''I want to find a way to open Domaine Mirabeau to the public. I'd love for people who are interested in regenerative wines to be able to tour the estate,'' she says.

The countertop in the pink-tiled kitchen with a casserole sized dish on the cooker in Domaine Mirabeau Provençal manor house,© Sophie BELLARD
Jeany has more plans on the horizon...

''I picture a lifestyle shop, selling the honey we make here, and I'd love to create a scent collection to sell alongside the wines.

''I want to throw open the doors and host lunches and supper clubs, with people enjoying food on the terrace and taking a walk around the grounds, stopping for a picnic. It's small, so it's always going to be bijou here – small and carefully curated.

''I think that is the destiny for Domaine Mirabeau.''

CREDITS: 

INTERVIEW: MELANIE MACLEOD 

PHOTOS: SOPHIE BELLARD

