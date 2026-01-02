King Charles decides to turn away visitors at Scottish royal home: 'Stay safe'

His Majesty King Charles III started 2026 with a rather difficult decision – to close his beloved Scottish home, Balmoral, albeit temporarily. On Friday 2 January, the monarch shut the gates of the estate due to adverse weather conditions.

An update from the team on Instagram read: "Balmoral is closed to the public today (Friday 2nd January) due to winter weather conditions and an active weather warning. Please follow our Facebook and Instagram pages or visit balmoralcastle.com for the latest opening information. Take care and stay safe."

How long will Balmoral Castle be closed for?

At present the castle is showing as being open tomorrow but while members of the public await further news from the team, they may also be watching weather reports. According to the Met Office, Aberdeenshire, where Balmoral Castle is located, currently has an amber weather warning in place and it remains in place until Saturday midday. Therefore, it could mean that the royal residence won't reopen until after this.

The notice on the website says: "Heavy snow showers will become more frequent and may merge to give longer spells of snow at times. The area and period covered by this warning are when the heaviest and most disruptive snow is thought most likely during the current cold spell, with existing yellow warnings covering a wider area and a longer period."

© Alamy Stock Photo Balmoral Castle is often exposed to extreme elements

This decision to close the place entirely is never taken lightly; however, it has happened more frequently throughout 2025. As Homes Editor, I've covered royal residence closures on multiple occasions and although members of the public may be disappointed, it is good to see public safety being prioritised.

The monarch is thought to be spending time at Sandringham in Norfolk still, where he spent the festive period, celebrating with his family and attending church on Christmas Day. Therefore, he will be thankfully out of the extreme weather area. The King doesn't have any upcoming engagements listed on the official court circular, but knowing his unwavering work ethic, we're sure he'll be renewed, refreshed and ready to get back to it soon.

King Charles' message of condolence

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Charles has sent his prayers to those affected in Switzerland

Despite being on his festive break, he did interrupt it for an important message, sharing a statement about the tragedy in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, where 40 people were killed in a fire.

"My wife and I were appalled, and greatly saddened, to learn of the devastating fire last night in Crans-Montana, in Switzerland," the King said.

"It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy.

"While offering our admiration for the heroic first responders and the selfless emergency services, we wanted, above all, to convey our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have been so dreadfully affected by this horrific disaster.

"Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and with those who remain in a critical condition in hospital."