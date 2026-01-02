Prince William and Princess Kate face disruption near new 'forever' home

The Prince and Princess of Wales are starting 2026 in a new home, Forest Lodge, after moving in at the end of last year. Their grand property is located within Windsor Great Park, a 5,000-acre expanse of land which boasts an array of family-friendly facilities. However, in January, these much-loved features are going to be closed.

In an email update sent by the park, the closures were outlined. It read: "As you start planning to get outdoors in the New Year, please note that some areas of the Windsor Estate will be closed for our annual winter clean. These closures are scheduled each year to help maintain the Estate for everyone’s enjoyment."

The Savill Garden Visitor Centre, the Savill Garden, the Adventure Play area, the Savill Garden Kitchen and Gallery Café, and the Virginia Water Gift Shop will all be closed from 5 to 12 January. Meanwhile, the Windsor Farm Shop and Windsor Farm Shop Café will be closed between 5 and 7 January, and the Gallery Café inside the Savill Garden Visitor Centre will be closed from 5 January until 16 January.

Considering this impressive estate is essentially the extended back garden for the couple and their children, it wouldn't be surprising if the facilities, particularly the playpark, are frequented quite often. The playpark is a ticketed feature, and for a two-hour session it costs up to £12 per adult and £16 per child during peak times.



A fresh start

No doubt the Wales family are looking forward to making lots of new memories in their vast eight-bedroom home. Their time at Adelaide Cottage was plagued by an array of bad memories such as the cancer battles of both Princess Kate and her father-in-law, King Charles, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which occurred not long after the family moved in. "Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind," a source told HELLO!'s Royal and Features Contributor Tracy Schaverien.

How much have Prince William and Princess Kate paid for Forest Lodge?

The royal couple have not purchased the property, instead they are leasing it from the Crown Estate. It has been revealed that they will pay "market rate" rent for the property. In 2001, Forest Lodge underwent £1.5 million restoration works and was put on the rental market for £15,000 a month. Given that it's 25 years down the line, the value would have almost certainly increased, so the Wales family could be looking at a staggering monthly bill.

As well as monthly rent, Kate and William are said to be swallowing the renovation costs themselves. In June, planning applications were lodged with the local council documenting a proposal for minor external renovations, as well as minor internal alterations. The changes inside appear to be an ongoing project as Princess Kate revealed during a royal engagement that she was planning new interiors in 2026.