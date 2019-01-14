5 Photos | Homes

Go Through the Keyhole at footballer Michael Owen's family home

...
Through the Keyhole Michael Owen house kitchen
Photo: © ITV
1/5

Keith Lemon took viewers on an access-all-areas tour of this incredible property on the first episode of Through the Keyhole, and asked viewers: "Who lives in a house like this?" The answer, of course, was Michael Owen. His many England football shirts and the Ballon d’Or trophy were a giveaway that this is where the retired footballer lives with his wife Louise and their four children – Gemma, Jessica, Emily and James.

And what a family home it is! The sprawling estate boasts an indoor swimming pool and Jacuzzi, cinema room, and a games room, where Michael can play snooker with visiting friends and family. It certainly impressed viewers of the ITV show, who took to Twitter to comment on how luxurious it was, with many saying it was "#HouseGoals". Scroll through the gallery to see more of Michael Owen’s gorgeous home…

Through the Keyhole Michael Owen house living room
Photo: © ITV
2/5

There is a large formal sitting room in the property, which features wood panelled walls and parquet flooring. Two brown leather sofas sit at the centre of the room, along with a wooden coffee table topped with a vase of fresh flowers, while framed family photos are on display on the windowsills.

Through the Keyhole Michael Owen house pool room
Photo: © ITV
3/5

This games room is the perfect place for Michael and his family to unwind, with a snooker table and several comfy armchairs around the sides. Michael is evidently proud of his football career, and several of his England shirts are on display in a glass cabinet.

Through the Keyhole Michael Owen house cinema room
Photo: © Instagram
4/5

We bet Michael’s children love this cosy cinema room, which features a huge screen and individual armchairs where they can each sit down to watch a film. The stylish room has a metallic wallpaper and wooden flooring, with lamps, candles and flowers adding the decorative touches.

Through the Keyhole Michael Owen house pool
Photo: © ITV
5/5

One of the major highlights of the property is this indoor swimming pool, which also has a separate Jacuzzi area. With an estimated net worth of £50million, why not splash out on this luxurious addition to the family home?

