Prince Charles shares tour of Highgrove gardens to celebrate milestone anniversary

The Prince of Wales has released beautiful new photos from the gardens at his private Highgrove residence to celebrate 25 years since he opened the royal gardens to the public. Prince Charles bought the historic property in 1980, and has painstakingly transformed the land adjoining the house into a series of individual 'outdoor rooms' to showcase his gardening ideals and organic principles, all with a wide range of colourful floral and fauna.
The gardens were first opened to the public in 1994, and since then over £7million has been raised for charity via the garden tours, events, catering and retail, with a shop on site that sells some produce that uses ingredients grown in the gardens. Highgrove gardens are open for tours on selected dates between April and October, but you can get a sneak preview of what to expect here…
Photo: Marianne Majerus