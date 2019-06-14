﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Prince Charles shares tour of Highgrove gardens to celebrate milestone anniversary

It’s been 25 years since the gardens opened to the public

...
Prince Charles shares tour of Highgrove gardens to celebrate milestone anniversary
You're reading

Prince Charles shares tour of Highgrove gardens to celebrate milestone anniversary

1/9
Next

Sarah Ferguson makes rare red carpet appearance for a very special cause
1-Prince-Charles-Highgrove-Credit-Marianne-Majerus
1/9

The Prince of Wales has released beautiful new photos from the gardens at his private Highgrove residence to celebrate 25 years since he opened the royal gardens to the public. Prince Charles bought the historic property in 1980, and has painstakingly transformed the land adjoining the house into a series of individual 'outdoor rooms' to showcase his gardening ideals and organic principles, all with a wide range of colourful floral and fauna.

The gardens were first opened to the public in 1994, and since then over £7million has been raised for charity via the garden tours, events, catering and retail, with a shop on site that sells some produce that uses ingredients grown in the gardens. Highgrove gardens are open for tours on selected dates between April and October, but you can get a sneak preview of what to expect here…

Photo: Marianne Majerus

2-Prince-Charles-Highgrove-gardens-early-years
2/9

In the early years when Prince Charles first moved to Highgrove it was said to have little more than a neglected kitchen garden, a few hollow oaks, an overgrown copse and some pastureland, but under the Prince of Wales’ watchful eye it has been transformed beyond recognition and now welcomes around 37,000 visitors a year.

Photo: Highgrove Enterprises

MORE: How to recreate Duchess Kate's fun Chelsea Flower Show garden

3-Highgrove-Royal-Gardens-Carpet-Garden
3/9

This is just one of the ‘outdoor rooms’ that has been created at Highgrove gardens, with a stunning mosaic-tiled fountain at its centre. Vibrant florals and greenery are planted around either side, while the walled surround creates a peaceful place to escape and unwind.

Photo: Highgrove Enterprises

4-Highgrove-Wildflower-Meadow-and-House
4/9

The wildflower meadow stretches out across four acres in front of the house, and transforms with the seasons, thanks to its mix of wildflowers and trees, including a National Collection of beech.

Photo: Highgrove Enterprises

5-Highgrove-Lily-Pool-Garden
5/9

As the name suggests, the Lily Pool Garden has a striking pond at its centre, with a bench positioned nearby where visitors – or Charles and Camilla – can sit and admire the beautiful surroundings and perfectly-manicured hedgerows.

Photo: Highgrove Enterprises

GALLERY: 12 times the royals gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life

6-The-Terrace-Garden-in-Summer
6/9

More pristine lawns, topiary and trees can be found in the Terrace Garden, which is remarkably different to some of the other colourful gardens Prince Charles has designed.

Photo: Highgrove Enterprises

7-Highgrove-Cottage-Garden
7/9

The Cottage Garden features spring and autumn flowering bulbs in a scheme inspired by the colours of Tibet mixed with a traditional English style. This area also features an oak summer house that was co-designed by the Prince of Wales.

Photo: Highgrove Enterprises

8-Highgrove-Sundial-Garden
8/9

The Sundial Garden was designed to encapsulate a classic English country estate, with blue, pink, and purple delphiniums. Willow sculptures and of course, the sundial, act as the garden’s focal point when the flowers aren’t in bloom.

Photo: Highgrove Enterprises

RELATED: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's London home, Clarence House

9-Highgrove-the-Stumpery
9/9

The Stumpery takes inspiration from Victorian gardening techniques, and is filled with unique and interesting features, including a thatched tree house and beautiful oak temple. We think the Prince of Wales’ grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis would love this one!

Photo: Highgrove Enterprises

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...