Kate Middleton's Chelsea Flower Show garden inspired by children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge took inspiration from her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, when designing her RHS Back to Nature garden for the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2019.

The mother-of-three collaborated with award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davis and Adam White to create the garden, which featured interactive elements and toys just like those her three children have at home, including a swing seat, a campfire and rustic den – and thankfully, it's easy to incorporate some of her top picks into our own gardens just in time for summer.

The Duchess of Cambridge designed the RHS Back to Nature garden

Buy a swing seat

The Duchess of Cambridge’s Chelsea Flower Show garden features a swing, and it’s known that the family have one in their own garden, as it featured in some official portraits of Prince George in 2016. The swing the family owns is extra special as it was a wedding gift to Prince William and Kate in 2011, and has the couple’s names ‘William and Catherine’ engraved on it. Add your own personal touch by getting your own swing from The Oak & Rope Company, who created the Duke and Duchess’ special gift in 2011. Prices start from £210 for a small swing, rising to £410 for a large swing.

Small personalised Oak & Rope garden swing, £225, Not on the High Street

Build a tree house

Kate has even installed a high platform treehouse in her garden, a place that "will provide a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees”. No doubt a hit with children of all ages, if you have the space you could take on the challenge and construct your own tree house, or alternatively, buy a tower playhouse to get a similar effect.

The Duchess' design featured a treehouse

Plum Discovery Woodland Treehouse, £409.97, Furniture 123

Invest in a play den

Prince William and Kate’s three young children reportedly have a den in the grounds of Anmer Hall, and it’s something any child is sure to love playing in, whatever the weather. If your budget permits, invest in a rustic wooden teepee like this one from Furniture 123, which can even be painted and personalised to really make it their own.

Plum Great Wooden Teepee Hideaway, £369.97, Furniture 123

Create a fruit and vegetable patch

This is a win-win, as not only is it a fun activity to do with your children, it’s also a great way to get them to eat their fruit and veg. Kate’s garden features an “incredible edibles” section including wild strawberries, but you could also add veg like cucumbers or grow your own herbs for an educational – and edible – addition to your garden.

Kids' wooden square vegetable patch, £38, Vertbaudet

