Kelly Brook's home is so beautiful, she even has her own hashtag to share photos of her country interiors, sprawling gardens and private pool – much to the envy of her fans. Search #KentLivingWithKelly on Instagram and you'll be wowed by images of her cosy, vintage decor and stunning garden, which has its own Walled Rose Garden, wildflower meadow and an award-winning gin hut. It looks like the perfect place to self-isolate!
The Heart FM host also owns a £3million home in London, which was unfortunately broken into in February. Kelly and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi divide their time between their homes in London and Kent, and her country home is a beautiful spot to get away from it all. Keep reading to see more of their home…