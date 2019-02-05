﻿
Inside Bake Off star Kelly Brook's idyllic Kent country home

The Heart FM host lives with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi

Chloe Best
Kelly Brook house exterior
Photo: © Instagram
Kelly Brook's home is so beautiful, she even has her own hashtag to share photos of her country interiors, sprawling gardens and private pool – much to the envy of her fans. Search #KentLivingWithKelly on Instagram and you'll be wowed by images of her cosy, vintage decor and stunning garden, which has its own Walled Rose Garden, wildflower meadow and an award-winning gin hut. It looks like the perfect place to self-isolate!

The Heart FM host also owns a £3million home in London, which was unfortunately broken into in February. Kelly and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi divide their time between their homes in London and Kent, and her country home is a beautiful spot to get away from it all. Keep reading to see more of their home…

Kelly Brook house roses
Photo: © Instagram
Kelly said it was "like a fairytale" when these roses blossomed on the side of her house, and we can't help but agree. The pink flowers add a pretty touch to her traditional country cottage.

Kelly Brook house living room
Photo: © Instagram
How inviting does Kelly's living room look? With its high ceilings, open log fire and strategically positioned armchairs, it's the ideal spot for Kelly and Jeremy to sit and unwind at the end of the day.

MORE: Kelly Brook's garden has to be seen to be believed

 

Kelly Brook house lounge
Photo: © Instagram
Another seating area features a patterned sofa and armchair, with an ornate chandelier hanging from the ceilings. Kelly has added a vintage trunk that she found in a second hand shop as a coffee table, with a vase of fresh flowers on top.

Kelly Brook house lounge
Photo: © Instagram
The 40-year-old has maintained the original features in her cottage, including wooden beams on the walls and ceilings, and hardwood flooring. She has added pops of colour with patterned blankets and cushions, while a green upholstered table previously sat at the centre before she bought her vintage trunk.

MORE: Inside the most stylish celebrity living rooms

Kelly Brook house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Kelly's kitchen has classic dark wooden cabinets, a white ceramic sink and open shelving to display her tableware and various kitchenware.

Kelly Brook house office
Photo: © Instagram
"I just love this room," Kelly told fans about her home office, which has an old solicitors' desk, lamps and shades that she found in an antique shop, as well as a French vintage piano.

Kelly Brook house potting shed
Photo: © Instagram
Kelly has a potting shed in her garden, which she uses to store logs for her fire, as well as garden equipment including wheelbarrows, watering cans and plant pots.

Kelly Brook house bbq
Photo: © Instagram
We'd love to be invited for a barbecue at Kelly's! The radio presenter created the perfect setup to host friends and family in her garden, with a long wooden table on the lawn alongside a small pond.

Kelly Brook walled rose garden
Photo: © Instagram
A keen gardener, Kelly is understandably proud of her garden, which features a walled rose garden that is perfectly-manicured and very impressive.

Kelly Brook house swimming pool
Photo: © Instagram
The Loose Women star also has her own outdoor swimming pool, where she, Jeremy and their friends can enjoy the British summertime.

Kelly Brook garden gin hut
Photo: © Instagram
Just when you think her garden couldn't get any better, Kelly revealed she has a garden gin hut, which was nominated for an award, and makes a great spot to host guests on the lawn.

