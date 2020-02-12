Actress and model Kelly Brook's London home was broken into on Tuesday evening. According to The Mail, the star interrupted an intruder after returning home from presenting her Heart FM radio show, leaving her shaken but unhurt. Jewellery and electronic items were apparently stolen from the former Big Breakfast presenter's £3 million house, and the Metropolitan Police are now investigating. Kelly also owns a £1 million farmhouse in Kent, which she spent several years renovating.

The model, actress and presenter lives in London and Kent

The 40-year-old shot to fame when she replaced Denise van Outen on Channel 4's morning show in 1999, but she faced criticism for being inexperienced and left the same year. She went on to have success in the US, starring in TV shows Smallville and One Big Happy as well as cult movies such as Piranha 3D. She also hosted Celebrity Love Island in 2005. Kelly now co-presents a three-hour weekday afternoon show alongside her co-host Jason King, which runs between 4pm and 7pm.

Kelly is dating Italian model Jeremy Parisi

Last year, in a HELLO! exclusive, Kelly opened up about why her radio job meant so much to her. The broadcaster revealed: "It's been really lovely because I feel like I have been given another lifeline. You think, 'Oh, that's it, maybe I had my go and it’s someone else’s turn.' When an opportunity like this comes along, all of a sudden you've got another shot. I think it's given me a new lease of life."

The star went on: "To be doing something I love, making people feel good, is just the best. It's the best job I could ever want. I never want it to end. I am so overwhelmed by it. I have come full circle now and I'm approaching my job in a very different way. When you're young you are so resilient, but now I appreciate the work more, I appreciate just having a job I love."

