Kelly Clarkson has listed her mansion in Encino, California for sale just two years after she bought it – and we can't see why she'd ever want to leave. The American Idol winner, who is currently isolating with her family at their ranch in Montana, has put the property on the market for $9.995million (£8.1million), TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports.
The 10,000-square-foot home was built in 2018 and has been beautifully decorated throughout, showing Kelly's eye for interior design. It would have offered plenty of space for the singer's family, with eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a private pool and also a separate two-bedroom guest house.
Meanwhile, the kitchen and family room is open plan with a dining table, bar seating and sofas where the family could all socialise together. The room has wooden flooring and beams across the ceilings, with gold metallic accents adding to the luxurious aesthetic. Keep reading to see more…
