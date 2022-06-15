15 celebrity outdoor kitchens and dining areas perfect for the heatwave These stars can take advantage of the summer weather

A heatwave is on its way here in the UK, and these celebrities are well prepared for the soaring temperatures.

While many of us enjoy barbecues and al fresco dinners throughout the summer months, these stars have gone one step further by installing full outdoor kitchens in their gardens, complete with incredible pizza ovens, grills and dining areas. Keep reading for some serious inspiration…

David Beckham

WATCH: David Beckham reveals a look at Cotswolds outdoor dining area

Not only can David and Victoria Beckham enjoy homemade pizzas at their Cotswolds home, but they can also host family barbecues in the stunning garden of their barn conversion. The family has a barbecue setup on the patio area, with a wooden table for dining and lights strung across so they can still stay outside after dark.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello's Beverly Hills home not only boasts a private swimming pool, but also a chic outdoor kitchen and BBQ area accessed from the house via a set of steps.

James Martin

As you can imagine, James Martin has an impressive outdoor kitchen at his home. Sitting under a wooden structure, it is equipped with a wood-fired pizza oven and also has a grill, sink and wooden table for extra food preparation space.

James also has the most idyllic space for outdoor dining; in this huge garden with scenic country views.

Phil Vickery

Celebrity chef Phil Vickery revealed he has a huge Weber gas barbecue when he demonstrated how to cook the perfect steak during an appearance on This Morning. It is sheltered underneath an awning in his garden - perfect for when the weather is unpredictable.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox is lucky enough to live in a beautiful Malibu beach house, so it's little surprise that she has a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen to take advantage of the Californian climate. Positioned at the end of her swimming pool with its own dining area, it's the perfect spot for pool parties.

Kelly Ripa

US TV host Kelly Ripa has an incredible roof terrace at her £21.7million New York townhouse, which boasts stunning views across Manhattan. What a spot for a dinner party!

John Torode

Rather than a traditional barbecue, celebrity chef John Torode has invested in a £999 Morsø outdoor oven for the garden of his home with wife Lisa Faulkner. John shared a look at the oven on Instagram, telling fans: "It’s pizza night and the @morsouk is fired up with the wonderful @whittleandflamecharcoal. All sustainable. Great flavour and kind to the environment."

Peter Andre

Peter Andre surprised his wife Emily with a garden makeover in 2019, and it appears he too had outdoor entertaining in mind. Their huge dining table features a fire pit at the centre, and is surrounded by a large cushioned corner sofa and four chairs where all of the family can gather.

Nigella Lawson

Proving you can still have a jaw-dropping outdoor dining area in the UK, Nigella Lawson has transformed her garden into a tranquil oasis with a pagoda lit up with fairy lights and a dining table flanked by red chairs at the middle.

Kris Jenner

With a large family to cater for, it's little surprise that Kris Jenner has a huge outdoor dining area at her Palm Springs holiday home. The square wooden dining table sits on a covered terrace, but there is another bar seating area and loungers positioned in the sun by the swimming pool.

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan put a focus on indoor-outdoor living when she renovated the home she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee. Wrap-around glass doors open out from the living room onto a stunning terrace, which features a covered dining area, as well as informal seating next to the pool.

(Photo: AllModern)

Patsy Palmer

Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer made her followers green with envy when she revealed the garden at her Malibu home on Instagram. Styled with sofas, a large table and fire pit, a barbecue and impressive sea views, we'd never want to eat inside!

Jennifer Lopez

Before their split, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent time at their Miami mansion which boasts a barbecue cabana next to the wet-edge swimming pool.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Can you think of a more idyllic setup for a dinner party? Catherine Zeta-Jones' home has an outdoor terrace with a white dining table in the middle. It almost looks like a wedding reception, with flowers and a chandelier hanging overhead, and beautiful wisteria plants all around.

