I started travelling alone after a divorce – here's my advice

It was never my intention to be a solo traveller, but in my 50s, I found myself divorced, with grown-up children. Travelling alone seemed an attractive option.

I started my solo adventures in the UK to build my confidence. I began by getting in the car and driving somewhere for a long weekend to explore, but soon, Italy began calling to me.

Not wishing to travel entirely without backup, I booked a solo trip with a reputable company to the Amalfi Coast, so that I knew that I had support if I got stuck.

Sandra has travelled all over Italy on her own

My first solo trip

Although daunting, my first solo trip gave me a huge sense of achievement and a newfound confidence that I could do this. Although I felt a little lonely on occasion, I developed a range of skills to occupy myself. I explored the whole of the Amalfi Coast and Capri, negotiating buses, taxis and boats to get where I wanted to go. I loved it.

Buoyed by my experience, I booked a trip to Sardinia and felt much more confident the second time around.

Solo travel benefits

Travelling solo can have so many benefits right from the outset. No long discussions on where to go and when to fly, plus my itinerary is my own to plan.

I’m self-employed and can work from anywhere with an internet connection, so I often book trips last minute – something you can't do if you're tied to other people's annual leave schedules.

Sandra got used to solo dining

From the moment I step into the airport, I’m relaxed with nobody else to remember things for, and I find myself frequently upgraded to an extra legroom seat. Shopping solo is amazing too, with no one to answer to!

When I'm on my own, I get chatting to other travellers and meet so many interesting people. I love listening to their travel stories.

INSPIRATION: Best places to travel solo for the adventure of a lifetime

After Sardinia, I explored Sicily, Bologna, Puglia and Florence. This summer, I travelled to Treviso near Venice, and then caught three trains across Italy to Tuscany.

It was the first time I'd stayed for more than a week in Italy, and I'm planning a much longer trip next time, travelling around by train. They're so reliable and you can buy your tickets in advance in the UK.

Solo travel has helped Sandra gain confidence

Don't get me wrong, there have been challenges. Lugging my suitcase on my own while changing trains was difficult and although I was offered help, I was given a stern look by a not so friendly spouse!

Dining alone

The first time I sat in a restaurant on my own was awful. The waiter didn't bring me a menu or approach me. I was sitting at a table for two and the staff assumed I was waiting for someone else to arrive. Solo travel has become much more common now and I no longer get pitying stares from well-meaning couples, and sometimes I'm invited to join other groups or solo travellers.

RELATED: How a solo holiday helped me reset

The key to solo travel

I've found that the key to successful solo travel is confidence and planning. Knowing where you're going, making sure you're safe, and appearing confident, even when you're not.

I also make sure that I have access to money, pre-booked accommodation, and travel and that my phone is fully charged, wherever I'm going.

DISCOVER: I travelled the world alone at 50 – here's what I learned

I now look for activity holidays as they mean you're more likely to be with other travellers who have something in common.

I still love holidays with family and friends, but solo travel has opened up so much more of the world to me. Why sit around waiting for others when you can do it on your own, whatever your age?

Sandra Garlick is a public speaker, mentor and founder of Women Who