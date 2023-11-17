I went to the Maldives on my own - here’s why the romantic destination isn’t just for couples

As I waited in Male airport for my seaplane, I got chatting to the woman sitting next to me. A fellow solo traveller, she told me: “I always wanted to come to the Maldives in a couple, but I decided I didn't need to wait for a boy to bring me here, I could come on my own.”

The Maldives is renowned for being ultra-romantic, with starlit dinners on the beach, couples’ massages and sunset swims par for the course when you visit this little slice of paradise. So when I decided to travel solo to the world's most loved-up destination, I was worried I'd feel extremely lonely surrounded by people making the most of the romantic setting.

I stayed at Avani+ Fares, a new ultra-luxe hotel, complete with incredible overwater villas - including one with a glass bottom bath so you can see the fish swimming beneath you as you soak - candlelit restaurants and breathtaking infinity pools. Each day I found myself asking in wonderment, ‘How is this place real?’

Avani+ Fares is a holiday heaven

Given that I was on my own, I was happy to be in a beachside villa rather than one of the overwater properties. My villa comprised of a shimmering private pool, a huge outdoor bath (big enough for two, but I filled it with so many bubbles there wouldn't have been room for a lover!) and uninterrupted ocean views. While I'd have loved to marvel at the indescribable beauty of the place with someone I love, being alone didn't detract from how special the hotel is.

© felixhug My villa had an outdoor bath!

Avani+ Fares has all the makings of a honeymoon-perfect hotel; think impossibly romantic restaurants, a blissful spa and plush day beds around the pool to while away the hours on, but the hotel has made a huge effort to make the space inclusive for everyone, and while staying on the paradise island, I saw mother and daughter duos, young families and even a lively group of female friends enjoying a girls trip.

Far from being earmarked for couples, some of the picture-perfect overwater villas have two bedrooms, with one housing three bedrooms, confirming that it's a place for everyone, encouraging groups of friends to book into the breathtaking property.

The over water villas are a holiday dream come true

What did I do alone in the Maldives?

Avani+ Fares has all the activities you'd expect from an island bolthole: kayaking and paddle boarding, spa treatments and snorkelling, but the hotel also offers wellness retreats, which drew me in as a solo traveller.

When I was there, classically trained dancer Karis Scarlette was hosting a ballet retreat, teaching daily classes for adult beginners, as well as sunrise breathwork sessions, complemented by massages and ballet-themed cocktails. Having never done so much as a plie, I was eager to learn something new, and booked in for two classes.

Karis Scarlette hosted the Avani+ Fares ballet retreat

I certainly felt a huge sense of achievement when I was able to perform a simple routine at the end of my first class with Karis, and I was thrilled at the end of session two when we tackled pirouettes.

As adults, it’s rare we learn a new skill, and I felt overjoyed to be stepping out of my comfort zone, with wellness expert Dr. Radha explaining that I'm not alone in feeling pleased with myself for giving something new a go.

"When we step out of our comfort zone, we learn more about ourselves, we become more resilient in terms of discovering skills we never knew we had and building confidence and self-esteem, as well as opening ourselves up to new opportunity," she said.

"When we step out of our comfort zone, we rediscover the skills and talent and potential and the sense of openness we had as a child," Dr. Radha continued.

I was obsessed with the views at Avani+ Fares

The combination of trying something new and being brave enough to travel halfway across the world on my own certainly reignited my self-belief and self-confidence.

I think when you're travelling alone, it's important to have structure to your day, if only just to make sure you speak to someone else, and I felt so proud of myself for stepping out of my comfort zone by trying something new.

Dining alone

Some people recoiled in horror when I told them I was going to the Maldives alone, querying what I'd do at dinner, surrounded by couples.

I'm comfortable eating alone, even in ridiculously romantic settings, but the incredible staff at Avani+ Fares were so attentive and chatty that I never felt lonely. I made a point of not taking my phone with me to dinner as I wanted to enjoy my surroundings - and not ruin the ambiance for my fellow diners who were trying to have a romantic meal, but I did take a book as a last resort.

Avani+ Fares has several dining options, including gorgeous beach restaurant Charcoal, with showstopping deserts and incredible main courses, but there's also a buffet restaurant for informal dining - another reason I felt so comfortable eating alone, and would love to return to with my friends.

On my final night at Avani+ Fares, Karis and I had dinner at Adrift, which saw the staff construct a huge heart from sand, surrounded by candles, which we dined inside - Travis Barker’s proposal has nothing on this!

Dinner at Adrift was incredible

Soft music played in the background, candles flickered and Karis and I spent the most magical evening chatting about our lives, our hopes and our dreams. With nothing but the twinkling stars to distract us, we had a no-holds-barred chat and I couldn't help but think I’d like to spend an evening with each of my friends in this unreal setting. They deserve to be made to feel as special as I was, and I don't see why such elaborate treatment has to be reserved for our romantic relationships.

What did I learn by going to the Maldives alone?

Being alone doesn't mean you're lonely

I had expected to receive pitying looks for being alone in honeymooner paradise, but nobody seemed to bat an eyelid when I dined, dived and drank wine by myself.

I think when you're alone, you exude a self-assured vibe. Yes, I was alone, but no, I wasn't lonely. Choosing to be alone felt different from being forced to go solo, and I liked knowing I trusted myself to be content without someone to chat too.

© felixhug My villa had a private pool - perfect for enjoying alone!

I enjoy my own company

As someone who's long struggled to fill my own time at home, I felt proud of how I'd managed to occupy myself during my stay.

I journeyed to The Maldives alone

I normally try to fill every evening and weekend with an activity to avoid sitting by myself on the sofa, but after my Maldives adventure, I feel more confident to spend time in my own company, safe in the knowledge I won't get bored.

Don't wait for anyone else to enjoy your life

One thing to note about the Maldives is the cost. A glass of (admittedly perfect) wine costs $25. On several occasions, I questioned whether it was worth spending that much on a drink I was having alone.

The infinity pool at Avani+ Fares

But in the same way that I don't believe I saving clothes ‘for best’ or waiting for a special occasion to light my luxury candles, I realised there was no reason I needed someone else to be there to make it ‘worth’ spending money on a glass of wine. Being by myself is enough of a reason to celebrate.

So, like the lady I made friends with in the airport said, why wait for someone else to prove that you're special and deserve the best? Treat yourself now, I promise you'll recognise your own self-worth and achievements by doing so.

