Why 61 isn't too old for adventure

Last month I turned 61.

I also set off on a 90-day walk, which will see me traverse 900 miles from Land's End in Cornwall to John O'Groats in Scotland.

It may seem a mind-boggling thing to do, but since my mum, Susan, passed away last October, walking and spending time in nature has helped me cope with my grief.

Harriet began her walk at Land's End

My mum had been living with dementia for nine years, and although we'd been losing her bit by bit over the years, I felt untethered when she was gone for good. Exploring the UK on foot is helping me come to terms with her loss, plus every step of this walk is meaningful as every mile represents 1,000 people in the UK living with dementia, with 900,000 in total.

My walking experience

So far, I've made it to Cumbria on my walk. I’ve had lots of ups and downs, but with every mile, I’m learning new things.

The start of the walk which saw me go through Cornwall and Devon, was difficult. With no amenities on the way, I had to carry my food, water and tent in my trusty rucksack.

The hills in Cornwall were steep and it was so hot. I got through those miles on pasties, cake and jelly babies. At night my legs and knees hurt from the exertion.

Harriet has battled wind and rain on her walk

That leg of the journey was tough, but insanely beautiful with turquoise water, golden surfer beaches and stunning granite cliffs.

Disaster in Devon

As my walk took me through Exmoor, the path on the map was nowhere to be seen on the ground.

I wandered over the misty moor, worried about twisting my ankle on the big clumps of grass or sinking up to my knees in a bog. Eventually, I decided to follow the cattle trails which not only added miles to my journey but meant I had to do some perilous climbs over barbed wire fences.

Harriet's walk has taken her on many adventues

But when I was physically and mentally exhausted, the thought of Mum kept me going.

My mum was so bright, infinitely curious and full of life. She achieved a double first from Oxford and Cambridge, became a politician, a Baroness and a deputy speaker of the House of Lords. She was so vivacious and a generous and loving wife, parent and grandparent.

Mum loved the outdoors, whether that was gardening or beach combing. She had a real eye for detail and loved the small things, like the inside of a flower or the pattern of a shell. She always looked for the tiny miracles.

As her dementia progressed it was hard to connect with her in the same way, but when we were in nature, we were able to share moments of joy and connection.

She was calmer in nature. The temperature of the air, the breeze in her hair and on her face, the scents, the colour of flowers all seemed to light her up.

Mum sometimes said nothing all day, but when we were smelling a rosemary plant or listening to a bird, suddenly a word would emerge such as "lovely" or "beautiful". It was as if nature touched the deepest part of her that dementia couldn’t reach.

It was because of this that I decided to use this 900-mile challenge to raise £25,000 for Dementia Adventure, a charity that provides supported outdoor holidays for families living with dementia.

Like Mum, I love being outdoors. It’s an honour to be helping Dementia Adventure fund more families to get outside in nature and have their own adventures.

Harriet says 61 isn't too old for adventure

Upgrades to my journey

I must admit, I'm no longer sleeping in a small tent every night. After walking up to 20 miles a day, I concluded that I needed a proper meal and a good night's sleep. Getting rid of my tent lightened my load – by three KG to be precise. Like mum always said, it’s the small things.

With the help of some amazing people, I’m also documenting my journey in a podcast. ‘The D Tour’ features anecdotes, poetry and songs (I’m a singer- songwriter) from myself as well as guest interviews with dementia experts, people living with dementia and their families.

I’ve even got the chance to meet a few celebrities along the way such as the singing legend Tony Christie and the Emmerdale actress Sian Reeves.

As I continue my walk, I am more certain than ever that you're never too old for adventure!

Find out more about Dementia Adventure and follow Harriet on Instagram.