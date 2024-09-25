Heidi Klum's refreshing approach to miniskirts at 70 is a lesson to us all

At 34, I've started to wonder if I am "too old" for the micro miniskirts I've been wearing since I was a teen, and in the latest episode of her podcast, Call Her Daddy, 30-year-old Alex Cooper echoed my sentiments, telling her listeners: "Our perception of ageing as women is so warped and so negative. I'm already being told I'm, "too old" to do things.

"As women, we are constantly judged. The older that we get, the harsher the criticism becomes," she continued."

Luckily for Alex, she was joined by powerhouse supermodel, Heidi Klum, 51, who helped reframed ageing with a refreshing, positive attitude.

"I am always asked, 'how long are you going to wear miniskirts?'," Heidi lamented, adding: "I've said many times, I probably will be walking around at 70 if I feel like it still, with a miniskirt. I want to show my legs!"

Despite being deemed "too old" for a miniskirt, Heidi added: "At the end of the day, I still look in the mirror and I feel good about myself. I still have the fire in me."

On how she feels when people do project ageist beliefs onto her, Heidi added: "If they think that, so be it. I feel very strong with myself and even though people say those types of things, it doesn't really get to me because I don't see it that way.

"As long as I feel it, I don't really care what people think or say to me. We will all die, and there will be an end to all of this, so why listen to all this negative noise?" Heidi added.

"Surround yourself with people that are great, that are positive. Shake off all the nonsense and just do you and do you, however big or small how you want to do."

Heidi's final pearl of wisdom? "Wear as many miniskirts as you want to you and rock it!"

Minis in midlife

The importance of keeping a mini skirt in our wardrobes in midlife and beyond is not lost on HELLO!'s Second Act columnist, Rosie Green, who expressed a similar belief to Heidi and shared her advice for wearing a mini in midlife.

"A veteran of glossy magazines and an erstwhile stylist, I feel I’ve got a handle on how to wear a mini," Rosie says. "First off, you need to counter its shortness and sexiness by making the rest of your outfit relaxed and low-key. You don’t want to look too try hard.

"Proportion is also essential. Team your mini with a more relaxed, roomier top.

"The right footwear is key. Flats are always a good option as they keep your outfit feeling effortless. Try 90s-style ballet slippers or Mary Janes. A pair of boots will give a festival feel. Go for a flat or low-heeled ankle style - I love biker boots or ruched suede versions."

With Heidi's confidence ringing in my ears, and Rosie's styling advice, I'm hoping my mini skirts have still got a few more decades in them…