Christina delivers Hitchcock drama in jewellery campaign

1 APRIL 2008

Big-voiced beauty Christina Aguilera has undergone many transformations over the course of her career - from fresh-faced teen pop sensation to married mum of one. However, in a series of Alfred Hitchcock flick-inspired shots for a new jewellery campaign the Dirrty chanteuse displays what's perhaps her most glamorous makeover to date.



Wearing designs from London-born jeweller Stephen Webster's new Shattered collection, the star evokes several Hitchcock heroines with her swept back platinum blonde hair and carmin red lips. In one clearly Rear Window-inspired image she's pictured with a pair of binoculars. Another, in which she is snapped speaking on the telephone, also pays homage to Grace Kelly, this time in Dial M For Murder.



The new line from designer Stephen, who created Christina's own 20-carat diamond engagement ring, features gothic-style rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. "Stephen and I have been friends for many years and working together on this campaign has been an incredible experience," enthuses the singer, who was four months pregnant when she did the photo shoot.



The campaign launches in the US this month.