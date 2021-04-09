Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins fifth Indiana Jones film - and fans are over the moon 'This is awesome news!'

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star in a fifth Indiana Jones film, alongside Harrison Ford.

The British actress was announced on Friday by Disney and fans were quick to congratulate the star.

"Niiice, glad to hear an update on this!" shared one fan as another added: "Phoebe Waller-Bridge is fantastic casting."

"This is awesome news. Love her," tweeted one fan.

“I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," said the film's director James Mangold.

John Williams will return to compose the score. Kathleen Kennedy and Steven Spielberg will produce the film along with Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

The film will be released on 29 July 2022.

"Steven Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself," added James.

Phoebe will join Harrison in the fifth Indy film

Bafta and Emmy winning actress Phoebe also starred in Disney film Solo, which told the origins story of Harrison's Star Wars character, Han Solo.

As well as creating the Channel 4 comedy Fleabag, Phoebe also wrote the smash BBC drama Killing Eve, and recently appeared alongside Harry Styles in his music video for Treat People With Kindness.

She also starred in Netflix series Run, and Amazon Studios recently announced that Phoebe will create and produce new television content exclusively for Amazon Studios.

Phoebe is an Emmy and Bafta winner

Speaking about her amazing deal, the Killing Eve writer said: "I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon.

"Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going!"

