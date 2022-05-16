Celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a subscription to HELLO! Feel like royalty with our Jubilee subscription offers

We’re thrilled to be celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to mark 70 years on the throne – and there’s no better way to keep up with the excitement of the highly-anticipated celebrations and latest royal news than with an exclusive subscription to HELLO! magazine.

Credited for our first-class reporting and showbiz exclusives, HELLO! is your one-stop read for all things royal as we commemorate our longest reigning monarch across the Jubilee weekend in June and beyond.

Our special Jubilee subscription offers are the best yet and purchasing your subscription couldn’t be simpler! Just choose from a monthly, sixth month or yearly subscription and get our weekly issues delivered direct to your door for £5.99 a month, £35 for six months or £70 for the year.

Subscribe for delivery

Discover our different options and offers below. Choose from our one, six or 12 month options and treat yourself or someone special to the gift that can be enjoyed all year round.

Monthly direct debit offer of £5.99

6 months for £35 – save 50%

12 months for £70 – save 50%

Subscribe for digital editions

You can also get the digital edition of HELLO! delivered to your tablet, smartphone or desktop every week. You can subscribe to our magazine digitally either through Readly or your preferred digital platform.

Please refer to the Terms and Conditions for each platform as they will vary.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.