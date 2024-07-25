10 of the best bargain first cars for new drivers

Passing your driving test and buying your first car is one of life's great milestones. However, the reality is that your budget is likely to be modest, so you will have to choose carefully.

The golden rule is not just to set a budget for the initial purchase cost, or monthly repayments if you are borrowing via a loan or car finance deal, you also need to consider all the running costs too (ie car insurance, road tax, fuel, servicing and maintenance).

Here are 10 affordable used car options that are easy to drive and cheap to run.

Volkswagen up!

On sale in the UK between 2012-23, the highly-regarded up! has aged well, delivering an entertaining, economical drive and more space than you might think, even if the technology on offer is sparse compared to a new car. The great news for newly-qualified drivers is that good low-mileage examples are available used for as little as £3,000.

Ford Fiesta

There's no shortage of second-hand Fiestas on the used car market because it was Britain's best-selling car for many years. If your budget will stretch to it, we'd recommend buying a seventh-generation model (2017-2023). Not only is it one of the best small cars to drive, but it comes with a decent suite of safety kit and a good infotainment system. Choose a cherished car because reliability can be an issue. Expect to spend at least £4,000 for a good one.

Smart ForTwo

If you can manage with two seats, then this little gem is worth considering. Originally launched in 1999, we'd suggest going for a third-gen model (2015-24). With its legion of loyal owners, it's a quirky choice, but there's no denying its build quality and cheap running costs. Unfortunately, they also hold their value well, so you're unlikely to find one with low miles for less than £5,000.

Vauxhall Adam

If you didn't learn to drive in a Fiesta, then it was probably a Vauxhall Corsa. Well, the Adam (produced between 2013-19) was based on the Corsa. Funky and competing with MINI in the quality stakes, what it lacks in rear space, it gains in kerb appeal. Around £3,500 will get you a decent example.

Fiat 500

Hard to leave out the retro cool Cinquecento. Since it was launched in 2008, the reborn Fiat 500 has been a huge hit. Over its lifetime it's been tweaked and upgraded many times and the latest version is better than ever. However, on a tight budget, a car from around 2010-13 is more realistic. Choose carefully because the 500 isn't without its issues, and consider buying from a dealer so you have some peace of mind with a warranty. Look to pay at least £2,500.

Toyota Yaris

Winner of the 2000 European Car of the Year award, the first-generation Yaris is getting on a bit now, while the latest versions are a stretch financially. So, we've chosen the Mk2 (2005-11). Reliable and surprisingly spacious, high-milers can be bought for less than £1,000. A well looked after Yaris with low miles will set you back £2,500 upwards.

Skoda Citigo

Skoda's version of the Volkswagen up! is another great used option for a first car. Cheap to insure, practical, reliable and fun to drive, the Citigo (2012-19) is available second-hand for less than £2,000. Don't be tempted by high-mileage examples and expect to pay closer to £3,500-£4,000.

Renault Twingo: Proper bargain small car

Renault Twingo

The original Twingo was launched in 1992 and is one of the cutest little cars ever. Sadly, it was only ever available with left-hand drive. The Mk2 (2007-12) isn't quite such a head-turner, but it is a very affordable first car. Just £2,000 will buy you a low-miler.

MINI Hatch

It's amazing to think that BMW brought the MINI brand back to life way back in 2001. It's been a huge success and it's just entered its fourth generation. Fab to drive, well built and funky, the Mk2 (2006-2013) represents good value for money. Find a cherished example with the 1.4-litre petrol engine and look to pay around £2,500-£3,000.

Peugeot 208

A rival to the Fiesta and Corsa superminis, the 208 is a solid second-hand choice. Given our budget, we'd opt for the first-generation car (2012-19), which was stylish, efficient and well-equipped. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is a little cracker and high-milers can be bought from as little as £1,500. we'd recommend spending £2,500 upwards.

Good luck with your search. As ever when buying second-hand, take someone knowledgeable with you when you view and test drive your chosen car. Look for a good MOT and service record, do your checks, and the lower mileage and fewer owners the better.