From SUVs to hatchbacks and estates, 11 of the best new cars for family road trips

Is there anything better than packing up the car and heading off on an adventure with all the family? Whether it's a trip to the beach, a visit to an attraction, or a camping expedition, there's no shortage of amazing places to go.

But it isn’t just the destination and stop-offs that make a good road trip, the car you choose is really important too. Comfort is a necessity, so the more space the better. Decent performance, economy and the latest in-car technology are also essential.

Here we take a look at some of the many new car options available to suit a whole range of buyers.

© Skoda The 2024 Skoda Kodiaq seven-seater is better than ever

Skoda Kodiaq - from £36,645

New for 2024, the second generation of Skoda's popular seven-seater SUV is better than ever. Offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, plus a new plug-in hybrid option capable of 62 miles of electric-only driving, the latest Kodiaq boasts more space and more tech. For the record, luggage space in the five-seater version is 910 litres with the second row in use, and 2,105 litres with it folded down. The seven-seater now holds 340 litres behind the third row of seats, while the PHEV has a 745-litre boot capacity due to the battery being located under the floor. Still impressive.

© Jaguar Sporty Jaguar F-Pace SUV is a class act

Jaguar F-Pace - from £46,805

Still one of the most elegant and engaging SUVs to drive, the F-Pace is available as a petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid (with an electric-only range of 40 miles). Swift, comfortable, plush and packed with technology, there's space for three in the back, while boot capacity with the seats upright is an impressive 650 litres (1,740 litres with the rear seats folded).

© Dacia The Dacia Jogger is the the cheapest seven-seater on the market

Dacia Jogger - from £18,295

The award-winning Jogger, from Renault's Romanian budget brand, is quite simply the cheapest seven-seater on the market. And unlike some bigger, more expensive cars with a third row of seats, there's actually space for seven adults. Easy to drive and economical, if ever a model epitomised Dacia’s value-for-money philosophy, then the Jogger is it.

© Volkswagen Volkswagen ID.Buzz: The coolest planet-friendly people mover

Volkswagen ID.Buzz - from £59,035

Funky, functional, fun to drive, comfortable and safe, the retro-cool 100% electric ID.Buzz is expensive, but nothing comes close to it in the planet-friendly people mover market. There’s currently just the one five-seat model available with two trims, but a longer wheelbase version is coming with extra seating. With a claimed range of up to 257 miles, the ID.Buzz is amazingly nimble for its size. And even with five passengers on board, there’s 1,121 litres of cargo space (expanding to 2,123 litres with the rear seats flipped down).

© Kia Big and bold: The all-electric Kia EV9

Kia EV9 - from £65,025

Big, bold, spacious and oozing technology, the Kia EV9 seven-seater is a real statement car. Fully electric, it has a range of up to 349 miles and it can be charged from 10-80% in as little as 24 minutes. It also has a party trick, which makes it stand out from a road trip point of view. Opt for the six-seater and the two middle row seats swivel round, so it's possible to chat to the rearmost passengers. Oh, and like every Kia, the EV9 comes with a generous seven-year warranty, for some extra peace of mind.

© BMW The impressive all-electric BMW iX1 has a petrol-powered sibling, the X1

BMW iX1 - from £46,205

The all-electric version of BMW's impressive new X1 SUV is a class act. It has a range of up to 270 miles and offers a winning blend of style, technology, driving engagement and quality. There's plenty of room for five with superb leg and headroom in the back for a car of its size. Boot space is a healthy 490 litres (expanding to 1,495 litres with the rear seats folded). If you're not ready, or can't switch to electric, then consider the iX1's more affordable petrol-powered sibling - the X1.

© Suzuki The Suzuki Swace is a spacious, economical estate car

Suzuki Swace - from £29,999

With enough room for the family, a dog and luggage, estate cars were once the top choice for road trips. There's still a good choice if SUVs aren't for you. The affordable Swace, which is basically a Suzuki-badged Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, is well worth considering. Its efficient full petrol hybrid tech means it's capable of an impressive 62.7mpg, while CO2 emissions are as low as 102g/km. Inside, the Swace offers space for five with enough head and legroom for six-footers in the back. What’s more, there’s 596 litres of boot space (expandable to 1,232 litres if you drop the back seats).

© Peugeot The new Peugeot e-Rifter is a leftfield road trip choice

Peugeot e-Rifter - from £32,230

Refreshed for 2024, Peugeot's popular multi-purpose leisure vehicle is now all-electric with a range of up to 199 miles. Very similar to its cousins, the Citroen e-Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo Life, the new e-Rifter now looks much cooler inside and out, and it's available with two lengths – 4.4 metres and 4.7 metres – allowing five and seven-seat configurations, and up to 4,000 litres of load capacity.

© MINI The new Countryman is the biggest MINI ever

MINI Countryman – from £29,335

Looking like a cross between an estate and an SUV, the optical illusion that is the Countryman is actually about the same size as a family-sized Nissan Qashqai crossover. One thing is for sure, the new Countryman is the biggest MINI ever. A design evolution of the outgoing model, the biggest wow factor is inside where there's the first world’s first circular infotainment display. Fun to drive, well equipped and nicely finished, there's plenty of room inside for all the family with up to 460 litres of boot space (expanding to 1,450 litres when the rear seats are folded).

© Honda Honda Civic: One of the last family hatchbacks

Honda Civic - from £35,005

Remember when hatchbacks were the car of choice for families? SUVs aren’t for everybody and thankfully some manufacturers still give us the choice. And family hatchbacks don’t get much better than the latest Civic. Only available as a full hybrid (so there’s no need to plug it in to charge), it's sleek, safe, well built, packed with the latest tech, and rewarding to drive. CO2 emissions are as low as 108g/km, while fuel economy is up to 60.1mpg. There’s plenty of room up front, while rear passengers have space to stretch their legs, and only very tall people might struggle for headroom. The boot is a generous 410 litres, rising to 1,220 litres with the back seats flipped down, while the load space is long and wide.

© Lexus Lexus LM: The luxury people mover

Lexus LM - from £89,995

And finally, if you prefer to travel in luxury and money is no object, then look no further than the epic Lexus LM luxury people carrier. Two versions are offered, with four or seven seats. The flagship four-seater features two “captain’s chair’ rear seats (inspired by those found in first class airline cabins) which can also be fully reclined. The seven-seat model has two seats with massage functionality, plus a third row of flip-up seats which can be folded away when more load space is required. In short, the Lexus LM recaptures the feeling of flying on a private jet, delivering superb comfort, refinement, quality, practicality and privacy.