Affordable and easy to park - here are 10 of the best new city cars

If you're looking for a new car for nipping around town, tackling the school run or commuting to work, there's no shortage of choice. Small cars have a lot going for them because they also tend to be the most affordable vehicles on the market and have low running costs.
They're a doddle to drive and park too, and despite their modest dimensions, some are surprisingly spacious. So, whether you prefer petrol, hybrid and electric, we've picked out the best of the bunch.
Hyundai i10 - from £16,030
Practical, fun to drive and stylish, this award-winning compact car from South Korea comes with a healthy five-year warranty. Choose the 1.0-litre three-cylinder version and it will return a claimed 55.3mpg, while C02 emissions are a low 116g/km.
MG3 Hybrid - from £18,495
Well-equipped, surprisingly spacious and easy to drive, the MG3 Hybrid's self-charging hybrid system (no need to plug it in) pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, delivering economy as high 64mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 100g/km. Add the seven-year/80,000-mile warranty, and this all-new supermini offers serious bang for your buck.
Fiat 500 - from £16,800
Available as a mild hybrid or 100% electric (pictured), the retro-cool Cinquecento is instantly recognisable. The petrol hybrid is starting to show its age, but it's still keenly priced and its little 1.0-Litre three-cylinder engine is good for 57.6mpg with emissions at 110g/km. The newer and more sophisticated EV version starts at £21,995 and offers a range of up to 199 miles.
Honda Jazz - from £26,885
Available as a standard hatchback or the rufty-tufty Crosstar (with its on-trend crossover-inspired looks and raised ride height), the Jazz is a class act and another full hybrid, so there's no need to plug it in to charge. Automatically and seamlessly selecting the most appropriate option from three drive modes – Electric, Hybrid and Engine - Honda claims economy of 62.8mpg and C02 emissions of just 102g/km.
Citroen C3 - from £14,150
One of the larger cars in our selection, the C3 hatchback is available with a willing 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. While it's not the most entertaining car to drive, the cheapest, no-frills model (marketed at the C3 You!) is superb value for money. Expect fuel economy of up to 51.4mpg and 123g/km CO2 emissions.
Suzuki Ignis - from £17,949
Suzuki's pint-sized SUV is another great-value option and the only car In our selection available with four-wheel drive as an option. Versatile, spacious and capable, what it lacks in luxuries, it more than makes up for in character. Powered by an eager 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, 56.9mpg and CO2 emissions of just 112g/km are possible.
MINI Cooper - from £30,000
New for 2024, the 100% electric fifth-generation MINI Cooper looks cooler than ever and gets a range of between 182-250 miles (depending on the size of battery selected). Brimming with technology and oozing character, it's just as much fun to drive as the iconic original. If you'd rather not switch to electric, a petrol MINI Cooper is also available, priced from £23,150.
Toyota Aygo X - from £16,140
Toyota entry-level model combines mini-SUV styling with value for money. Distinctive and well-equipped, it's powered by a thrummy 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, capable of 56.mpg, while CO2 emissions are as low as 113g/km. As with every Toyota, it's blessed with a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty, as long as you service your car at a main dealer every year.
Dacia Sandero - from £13,795
The Sandero is a proper family runabout for city car money. Offering simplicity, comfort and practicality, there are two engines available, but we'd opt for the entry-level 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol turbo unit which can return 53.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 119g/km.
Kia Picanto - from £15,595
Radically updated for 2024, the new Picanto is better than ever with its bold new look and equipment upgrade. There are two engines available, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder and a larger 1.2-litre four-cylinder, and economy is as high as 55.4mpg, while CO2 emissions are a low 111g/km. The icing on the cake is Kia's tempting seven-year/100,000-mile warranty.
We only had space to choose 10 cars, but also consider these three all-electric bargain options - the quirky Citroen Ami two-seater, and the upcoming Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3. Other possibilities include the Peugeot 208, Suzuki Swift, Renault Clio and the best-selling Vauxhall Corsa.