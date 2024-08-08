Affordable and easy to park - here are 10 of the best new city cars

If you're looking for a new car for nipping around town, tackling the school run or commuting to work, there's no shortage of choice. Small cars have a lot going for them because they also tend to be the most affordable vehicles on the market and have low running costs.

They're a doddle to drive and park too, and despite their modest dimensions, some are surprisingly spacious. So, whether you prefer petrol, hybrid and electric, we've picked out the best of the bunch.

© Hyundai Hyundai's i10 is an award-winning city car

Hyundai i10 - from £16,030

Practical, fun to drive and stylish, this award-winning compact car from South Korea comes with a healthy five-year warranty. Choose the 1.0-litre three-cylinder version and it will return a claimed 55.3mpg, while C02 emissions are a low 116g/km.

The MG3 Hybrid is a polished small car newcomer

MG3 Hybrid - from £18,495

Well-equipped, surprisingly spacious and easy to drive, the MG3 Hybrid's self-charging hybrid system (no need to plug it in) pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, delivering economy as high 64mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 100g/km. Add the seven-year/80,000-mile warranty, and this all-new supermini offers serious bang for your buck.

© Fiat The electric version of the Fiat 500 is smooth and refined

Fiat 500 - from £16,800

Available as a mild hybrid or 100% electric (pictured), the retro-cool Cinquecento is instantly recognisable. The petrol hybrid is starting to show its age, but it's still keenly priced and its little 1.0-Litre three-cylinder engine is good for 57.6mpg with emissions at 110g/km. The newer and more sophisticated EV version starts at £21,995 and offers a range of up to 199 miles.

© Honda Honda's hybrid Jazz is nippy and easy to drive

Honda Jazz - from £26,885

Available as a standard hatchback or the rufty-tufty Crosstar (with its on-trend crossover-inspired looks and raised ride height), the Jazz is a class act and another full hybrid, so there's no need to plug it in to charge. Automatically and seamlessly selecting the most appropriate option from three drive modes – Electric, Hybrid and Engine - Honda claims economy of 62.8mpg and C02 emissions of just 102g/km.

© Citroen The Citroen C3 is all about comfort and space

Citroen C3 - from £14,150

One of the larger cars in our selection, the C3 hatchback is available with a willing 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. While it's not the most entertaining car to drive, the cheapest, no-frills model (marketed at the C3 You!) is superb value for money. Expect fuel economy of up to 51.4mpg and 123g/km CO2 emissions.

© Suzuki Suzuki's dinky Ignis has genuine off-road capability

Suzuki Ignis - from £17,949

Suzuki's pint-sized SUV is another great-value option and the only car In our selection available with four-wheel drive as an option. Versatile, spacious and capable, what it lacks in luxuries, it more than makes up for in character. Powered by an eager 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, 56.9mpg and CO2 emissions of just 112g/km are possible.

© MINI The latest MINI Cooper is 100% electric and just as much fun to drive

MINI Cooper - from £30,000

New for 2024, the 100% electric fifth-generation MINI Cooper looks cooler than ever and gets a range of between 182-250 miles (depending on the size of battery selected). Brimming with technology and oozing character, it's just as much fun to drive as the iconic original. If you'd rather not switch to electric, a petrol MINI Cooper is also available, priced from £23,150.

© Toyota Toyota's little Aygo X is a city car with SUV styling

Toyota Aygo X - from £16,140

Toyota entry-level model combines mini-SUV styling with value for money. Distinctive and well-equipped, it's powered by a thrummy 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, capable of 56.mpg, while CO2 emissions are as low as 113g/km. As with every Toyota, it's blessed with a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty, as long as you service your car at a main dealer every year.

© Dacia Dacia, Renault's budget brand, is all about value for money

Dacia Sandero - from £13,795

The Sandero is a proper family runabout for city car money. Offering simplicity, comfort and practicality, there are two engines available, but we'd opt for the entry-level 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol turbo unit which can return 53.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 119g/km.

© Kia Kia's popular Picanto has been treated to a bold makeover

Kia Picanto - from £15,595

Radically updated for 2024, the new Picanto is better than ever with its bold new look and equipment upgrade. There are two engines available, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder and a larger 1.2-litre four-cylinder, and economy is as high as 55.4mpg, while CO2 emissions are a low 111g/km. The icing on the cake is Kia's tempting seven-year/100,000-mile warranty.

© Citroen The cute, all-electric Citroen Ami is perfect for congested cities

BEWARE: Driving mistakes that are causing costly pothole damage to your car



We only had space to choose 10 cars, but also consider these three all-electric bargain options - the quirky Citroen Ami two-seater, and the upcoming Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3. Other possibilities include the Peugeot 208, Suzuki Swift, Renault Clio and the best-selling Vauxhall Corsa.