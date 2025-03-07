Why mums are flocking to entrepreneurship - and the trend is here to stay

Not long ago, running a business was largely seen as a pursuit for risk-takers or those with significant financial backing. A stable corporate job offered security, career progression, and a steady paycheck - all elements that made traditional employment the default choice. But as we head towards International Women's Day 2025, the landscape for women in particular has shifted.

Economic uncertainty, widespread redundancies, and stagnant wages have reshaped the way many women view their career options. Staying loyal to an employer is no longer the guaranteed path to financial stability and a comfortable retirement that it once was.

This changing attitude is reflected in new research by Mastercard, which has highlighted that Gen Z and Millennial women are more likely than previous generations to start their own businesses. So what’s driving this shift, and is it a trend that's here to stay?

© Getty Images Women are at the centre of a changing attitude towards entrepreneurship

The sky's the limit

One of the biggest motivators behind this move towards female entrepreneurship is financial opportunity. In an economic climate where the cost of living and housing expenses keep putting pressure on our pursestrings, many young women find themselves working hard yet struggling to get ahead. It's no surprise that more and more are asking: "Could I earn more on my own terms?"

The rise of the online world has made it easier than ever to launch a business with minimal startup costs. From e-commerce to consulting, content creation to coaching, women now have a vast range of opportunities to build their financial futures without needing huge amounts of capital upfront. Entrepreneurship is no longer just for those with deep pockets; it's open to anyone with a vision and the drive to give it a try.

Flexibility first

Another key driver behind the rise of women entrepreneurs is flexibility. While launching a business is no easy job, being your own boss offers the ability to set your own hours and work around other responsibilities - especially for those balancing work with looking after children or older family members. In fact, Mastercard research shows that 45% of female entrepreneurs are parents, with flexibility cited as the number one reason for starting their business.

However, while flexibility is a major advantage, it comes with its own challenges. The blurred lines between work and personal life can make it difficult to fully switch off, and taking time off - whether that’s for holidays or maternity leave - can be tough without a financial package from an employer.

© Getty Images Being your own boss offers the ability to set your own hours and work around other responsibilities

Still, for many, the ability to control their schedule outweighs these challenges, making entrepreneurship an attractive option.

Pursuing a passion

Beyond financial and lifestyle factors, many women are starting businesses to pursue their passions. The rise of digital learning, online communities, and accessible business tools has made turning an idea into a profitable business more achievable than ever, no matter your background.

The lockdowns of 2020 provided a powerful catalyst for this, as passion projects turned into full-fledged businesses. Whether it was baking cupcakes, candle-making or coaching a specific skill, female-founded businesses sprung up and flourished.

Today, that momentum hasn't slowed. More women are seeking freedom and fulfillment beyond the traditional 9-to-5, choosing to build businesses that align with their interests and values.

© Getty Images It's unlikely that the rise in female entrepreneurship will slow down anytime soon

Is this trend here to stay?

With economic instability, job insecurity, and evolving workplace expectations, it’s unlikely that the rise in female entrepreneurship will slow down anytime soon. The barriers to entry are lower than ever, and younger generations are increasingly drawn to the idea of financial independence, flexibility, and purpose-driven work.

But it's not to say that becoming a female founder is an easy ride. From access to funding through to the high pressure of running a business, entrepreneurship is not a quick win and requires a lot of commitment, resilience and determination.

Yet as more women take control of their financial futures and redefine what career success looks like, one thing is clear: the future of entrepreneurship is female.

Ellie Austin-Williams is the author of Money Talks, a Lifestyle Guide for financial wellbeing. Find her on Instagram at @thisgirltalksmoney.