4 crucial lessons reality TV can teach us about money

Whether you’re a longtime Made In Chelsea fan or you prefer the mind games of The Traitors, reality TV is a force to be reckoned with. Since the early 2000s, reality TV has exploded in popularity and as we kick off 2025, the appetite for these programmes shows no sign of fading.

But before you dismiss reality TV as mindless entertainment, think again. Behind the drama, these shows offer some valuable life lessons, especially when it comes to money. From planning ahead to talking about money in a relationship, here are four key lessons about money from reality TV.

Married At First Sight

© Red Arrow/Nine Married at First Sight Australia showcases the importance of financial compatibility

Now, the experts on MAFS pride themselves on pairing couples based on their values and compatibility with one another, however after many seasons of watching the show, it’s clear that there are key areas of compatibility that are overlooked in the matching process and financial compatibility is one.

It takes a whole host of factors to make a relationship work in the long run, and however much you like the look of each other, certain fundamental differences can put a major spanner in the works. It may not be the most exciting topic of conversation at the altar, but as contestants have discovered, being able to communicate about finances and being on the same page when it comes to your joint approach to money is essential for a relationship to survive.

Real Housewives

From Orange County to New York City and beyond, the Real Housewives series have lifted the lid on the glamorous lives of wealthy women, giving an insight into their designer shopping habits, lavish lifestyles and beautiful mansions.

The entire premise of the show is based on the luxury way of life that the main characters enjoy, from regular ladies’ trips to the Caribbean to the shopping sprees mere mortals can only dream of. The truth, however, is that all isn’t quite as it seems.

Over the years, several of the Real Housewives have landed themselves in financial troubles, from filing for bankruptcy through to huge tax bills. The housewives serve as a reminder that however much money you earn, if you don't budget and stay on top of your expenses, you can find yourself in hot financial water.

Love Island

© ITV Molly Mae has developed a successful career after starring on Love Island in 2019

Back in the early seasons of Love Island, it’s clear that finding romance was the main aim of contestants, along with getting an extended all-expenses-paid-for holiday. Yet it didn’t take long for the show format to take off and turn the contestants into social media stars, with the ability to earn thousands on their return to real life - or in the case of Molly Mae Hague, millions of pounds.

The contestants who leveraged their 15 minutes of fame and built valuable personal brands have gone on to forge successful careers, yet those who missed the opportunity have returned to normality with a crash. The lesson? Seize opportunities to maximise your earning potential with both hands and diversify your income where possible to set yourself up financially for the long term.

The Apprentice

© BBC The Apprentice teaches us you need ambition and solid financial foundations

Aspiring entrepreneurs or not, the financial lessons are everywhere you turn in this series and more often than not, a masterclass in how not to manage your money.

Throughout the weekly challenges, contestants regularly boast about their money-making skills and flaunt their so-called talents yet when it comes down to execution, they fail to plan for all eventualities. Yes, ambition is important if you want to build wealth, yet if you don’t have solid financial foundations and prioritise ensuring you have more coming in than going out, you will find yourself stuck with money.

Ellie Austin-Williams is the author of Money Talks, a Lifestyle Guide for financial wellbeing. Find her on Instagram at @thisgirltalksmoney.