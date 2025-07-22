Experience Summer’s Biggest Concerts at Rogers Stadium

In June, Rogers Stadium—the newest seasonal outdoor concert venue—opened its doors with an explosive performance from K-pop powerhouse Stray Kids and, most recently, four Coldplay shows. With a capacity of 50,000, Rogers Stadium is the GTA’s largest purpose-built music venue, and partner Rogers is helping concertgoers capture and share their ultimate live music experience with Rogers Replay, a first-of-its-kind personalized concert recap video in Canada.

Located within Rogers Park, on the festival grounds, Rogers Replay creates an individually customized video for fans by combining professional footage with content fans shoot of their concert experience at various stations. Automated technology then combines the user-generated content with pro footage captured that night at Rogers Stadium to deliver a personalized digital keepsake. Once fans receive their video, they can add a soundtrack and share their concert recap on their social accounts.

Before the show, concertgoers can roam Rogers Park and explore various activations, seating areas and globally inspired fare available on the grounds.

Rogers customers attending concerts at Rogers Stadium have premium access to exclusive perks as part of Rogers Beyond the Seat, a national program that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences. Customers can avoid the lines by entering through the exclusive Rogers Beyond the Seat entrance located at gate 2. That’s not all! Customers can enter to win tickets to attend a concert at Rogers Stadium by visiting rogers.com/beyondtheseat or by following @Rogers on Instagram for giveaways all summer long.

Lastly, to ensure customers can share all of their experiences with seamless connectivity, Rogers installed a new 5G+ in-building network system and antenna infrastructure to support 50,000 fans at the new venue.

From K-pop stars Stray Kids and Blackpink to such iconic bands as Coldplay and Oasis, Rogers Stadium is bringing global chart-topping artists to its grounds this summer. Info on upcoming shows available at rogers-stadium.com.