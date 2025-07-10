The new Hair Salon feature on My Talking Angela 2 is perfect for beauty fans

Whether you’re a seasoned mobile gamer or just getting started, chances are you’ve heard of My Talking Angela 2. The fashion icon lives in her very own stylish city apartment, where you can feed her, dress her up and go on fabulous adventures with her.

And now, you can take the titular feline to the Hair Salon for a full makeover experience. A new addition to the in-game city is the blow-dryer-shaped salon, which offers endless personalisation options, so Angela’s hair can take on unlimited unique looks.

For the first time ever in My Talking Angela 2 players can cut, colour and style Angela’s look. The premium Hair Salon feature is a perfect partner for the already-fabulous Fashion Editor feature, in which you can fully customise her outfits.

With pro tools, such as straighteners and curlers, as well as endless colour and cut combinations, you can design show-stopping hairstyles that are as fierce or as fun as you want them to be.

How to style Angela’s hair

Choose a base: Go classic or get creative with options of straight, wavy, curly, braids and more.

Prep like a pro: With shampoo, conditioner, a handheld shower head and a blow dryer to play with, you can get Angela's hair ready for transformation.

Cut and shape: Give your virtual pet a sharp bob, feathered fringe, wavy lengths or any other style.

Dye and dazzle: Once you've settled on a cut, you can choose from classic hair hues to pastel ombré or glitter roots. There's a full rainbow of colour to explore.

Style it out: Use curlers, straighteners or wavers for the perfect finishing touch to Angela's new 'do.

Add accessories: Headbands, scrunchies, clips, sparkles and more… there's a plethora of accessories to top off every look.

The Hair Salon allows you to move freely between stations, experimenting and refining until your style masterpiece is complete.

The Hair Salon is a blow dryer shaped building in Angela's world

With the Hair Salon and Fashion Editor features combined, you can style Angela head-to-toe however you want - from curating couture outfits and mixing up accessories to crafting a hairstyle that breaks the internet, you have total control over her look.

She doesn’t have to be perfect, either. Your Angela can have a bad hair day whenever you are, or a pamper session whenever you fancy one. Her imperfections and individuality are what make her the ultimate virtual pet, perfect for players who value self-expression.

Your Angela doesn't have to be perfect... she can have a bad hair day too

My Talking Angela first arrived on the scene over a decade ago, and celebrated its 10th anniversary back in November. Since then, Angela has been a source of wholesome fun for fashionistas across the globe.

Whether you’re looking for a fun new way to unwind or excited to give Angela the ultimate makeover, her endless makeover and styling options make her the most glamorous fashion icon around.

Create your own signature hairstyle and share it alongside the hashtag #MyTalkingAngela2 for the chance to be featured in Angela’s social media feed!

Download My Talking Angela 2 from the App Store or from Google Play.