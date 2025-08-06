5 ways to keep off your phone - how to lower screen time and curb phone addiction

Hi, my name's Francesca, and I'm addicted to my phone.

I would be lying if I said I am someone who doesn't look at their phone first thing in the morning. The idea of being woken up by an analogue alarm clock before gazing out the window with a yawn and stretch, pondering the day ahead, is all well and good, but the reality is that the rectangular glass screen sitting pretty on my bedside table is the first thing my face sees.

I'd also be lying if I said I didn't spend a huge amount of time on my phone throughout the day.

Choosing a podcast or playlist to listen to on my morning commute, typing away endlessly on WhatsApp to my pals, or furiously refreshing Instagram and TikTok before bed are just some of the ways my phone siphons precious hours of my day.

However, the ease with which I admit this comes from the solid fact that I am far from alone.

In defence of us all, it's not entirely our fault. We've become a society that largely can't do anything without our phones. Whether for work purposes or simple forms of communication, these demanding little devices have started to rule us.

And the one-sided we-need-them-they-don't-need-us relationship is deepening.

Being asked to show an e-ticket on demand? You need a smartphone for that. Required to authenticate a payment with Face ID? Smartphone please! Scanning a QR code for further information? You guessed it, smartphones only around here.

We all know that studies have shown that screen time has increased dramatically over the years, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some people (me included) who want to limit the hours spent. The question is how?

Here are some tips, with the help of experts, to reduce screen time as much as possible...

© Getty Images Don't ignore the data Need a humbling experience? Take a look at your screen time, folks. I have an iPhone, so I can access this data pretty easily through the 'Settings', but I imagine most brands of smartphones have the information readily available. My daily average at the moment is five hours and eight minutes, but it's been known to reach more like seven to ten hours, particularly on apps like WhatsApp and Instagram. Seeing the numbers in black and white is likely going to motivate you to bring that number down.

© Oscar Wong,Getty Create 'no-phone' zones This can apply to anyone, but is particularly beneficial if you have a family with teenagers in the home who will likely spend as much, if not more, time on their phones. HELLO! spoke with Meta Lead Trainer, social media professional and TEDx speaker, Rhea Freeman, who shared her thoughts on how we can cut back on social media in particular, and encourage young people to do the same. "Social media has the most incredible benefits in terms of finding people with similar interests, developing networks, even finding job opportunities and work placement – the upside is genuinely huge. But this doesn't mean approaching it without an awareness is a good idea." Creating a no-phone zone, for example, the kitchen, is a great method to encourage limiting screen time, without being unrealistic and setting yourself or your kids up for failure. "If people's strategy is to steer clear [completely], then there's the potential for isolation and missed opportunities," everything in moderation, as the saying goes.

© Chesnot,Getty Use your phone to help you cut back Forgive me for the irony, but these clever little machines do actually provide useful ways we can slowly distance ourselves from them. There are apps and systems built into most current smartphones that you can activate that "lock" you out of your chosen apps, such as Instagram, Facebook and more, at a certain time of day or after a certain number of hours. As an example, head to your Instagram profile and select the 'three dashes', then select 'Your activity', then tap 'Time spent'. After that, click on 'Set up daily time limit' and select the number of hours you want to spend on there. After you've reached your limit, you won't be able to access it. Easy.

© Getty Images Think about why you use it as much as you do Is it boredom? Habit? Necessity? If, like many, you need your phone for work, then cutting your smartphone entirely isn't going to help. Beyond that, think about what you like about your phone and use it for the things you know bring you joy. Whether it's taking a look through your friends' dog videos, seeking out delicious recipes online, or finding outfit inspiration, the opportunities for them to enrich our lives are endless. But if you can filter out those reasons versus other needless scrolling that provides nothing but eyes on a screen, then those are the habits to reduce. Your screen time will then drop naturally.